Lenovo Legion Go price tumbles as ROG Ally X creates price headache

The Lenovo Legion Go is currently available for its lowest-ever price, a milestone no doubt inspired by the recent success of the Asus ROG Ally X. Despite having the same AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU at the core of each device, the Ally X brings far more power to the table at a very similar price, meaning Lenovo has blinked and found a new, lower floor for its deal pricing.

While neither headset can quite topple the Steam Deck as the best handheld gaming PC, it’s great to have some meaningful competition in the market. This competition now appears to be having a positive impact on pricing, which is what sees the Legion Go drop to just $551.99.

There is, however, a catch to this attractive pricing, as you’ll need to be a member of MyBestBuyPlus. Otherwise the discount is capped at $100, making the overall price $599.99, which is still a great deal.

Amazon did have the Legion Go for $511.79 over the weekend, but this price has since been adjusted to reflect similar savings to Best Buy. It’s also worth noting that it’s only the 512GB model which appears to be on sale right now.

The timing of this deal is no accident, with the Asus ROG Ally X releasing for just $100 more than the Legion Go a few weeks ago. This is despite the Ally X having double the base storage, faster and higher capacity RAM, and a wealth of other quality-of-life improvements that started to make the Legion Go’s $699 MSRP look weak.

Both devices look equally as weak, at least in terms of value, when compared to the price of the Steam Deck LCD and OLED models, but a considerable power gap now exists that Valve is starting to struggle counter. This comes amid rumors that it will soon make SteamOS a downloadable option for the ROG Ally handhelds.

The Legion Go is by far the most active handheld when it comes to price cuts, and we’ve covered all of them including a steep price cut last month just before the Ally X was released. If the current trend continues, we could see the Legion Go hit a $200 discount before the end of the year.

