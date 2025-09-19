Here's a chance to grab yourself a gaming laptop bargain if you're quick, as Walmart is currently offering a fully-specced Lenovo machine for just $835.99. Not only does this rig give you an Nvidia GeForce RTX gaming GPU, but it also ticks practically every specs box elsewhere, giving you 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, a 144Hz Nvidia G-Sync screen, and an AMD Ryzen CPU.

Usually, we expect budget gaming laptops to skimp on these areas, perhaps with only a 500GB SSD, or sometimes just 8GB of RAM, and you rarely see full G-Sync support in a budget laptop, so it's great to see all this gear packed into this cut-price Lenovo LOQ 15 machine. After all, even some of our favorite machines on our best gaming laptop guide only have 16GB of RAM.

Let's start with the screen, which is a great inclusion at this price. It's a 15.6-inch display based on an IPS panel, and in our tests, we've found this tech is more responsive than rival VA systems, which is good for fast action. It also has a 144Hz screen with Nvidia G-Sync support, which means it can sync up its refresh rate to the precise frame rate from the GPU, meaning you don't get any nasty tearing artefacts on the screen.

Meanwhile, the GPU is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, which is the entry-level chip in Nvidia's last-gen Ada Lovelace lineup. It has 6GB of GDDR6 memory and 2,560 CUDA cores, and while it's not going to let you max out the settings in every single game, it still offers a massive step up in gaming performance from the integrated GPUs often found in budget laptops. It also supports the full Nvidia DLSS 3 spec, including frame gen, so it can use AI to insert extra frames between the ones rendered by the GPU, smoothing out your frame rate.

Another really big bonus with this laptop is the full 32GB of DDR5 memory, which is more than enough for gaming, while also giving you plenty of headroom to open multiple software applications and browser tabs when you're using Windows. Meanwhile, the 1TB NVMe SSD gives you enough storage space to install a few of the latest games, and gives you much more breathing space than the 500GB drives often found in budget laptops.

Finally, the CPU is an AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS, which is a bit of an odd beast, and the only disappointment in the spec. Despite its 7000-series model number, it's actually based on the older Zen 3+ architecture, rather than Zen 4, and it also only has four cores. In an ideal world, you would want at least a six-core CPU in a gaming laptop, but you can't have everything for a cheap price, and this chip does still cover the basics.

If you want to grab this laptop for just $835.99, saving you $94 on the usual price, then just click on this link here to pick it up from Walmart. If you need any more gaming gear to go with your rig, then you can also check out our guides to buying the best gaming headset, as well as the best gaming mouse, where we recommend our favorite gear that we've reviewed, including kit at budget-friendly prices.

