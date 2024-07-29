A few months ago Lenovo unveiled its latest mini PC, the Lenovo ThinkCenter Neo Ultra, and it looked to be an impressively small, very sleek-looking, and powerful PC. However, it topped out at housing an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, which is ok for gaming but not super powerful. Now, a new twist on that design has been spotted that houses a desktop RTX 4070 GPU and we need it in our lives.

Called, the Lenovo Yoga Portal, the new variant has been spotted on a Chinese retailer and it packs some seriously best gaming PC-level specs for a mini rig. Not only does it house a desktop-grade Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, but it also squeezes a desktop Intel Core i7 14700 CPU into its truly tiny case. With a footprint of roughly 200mm square (~8-inch) and a height of just 108mm (~4-inch), it’s amazingly small for a machine with this much power.

The most obviously appealing feature of this new gaming PC is, of course, its size. To be exact, its frame measures 203mm deep, 195mm wide, and 108mm tall. That’s in the same ballpark as the Apple Mac Studio, which is a prime target of the more business-focused ThinkCenter Neo Ultra-branded version of this PC.

It also weighs just 3.5kg, which is astonishingly light when you consider an RTX 4070 Founders Edition alone weighs over 1kg (and measures 24cm long too). A typical gaming PC with an ATX motherboard weighs in the region of 10kg or more.

The Yoga Portal/ThinkCenter Neo Ultra also appears to be a very fetching PC, with a case that’s made from chunky sections of aluminum that are machined into a smooth, sleek form, with very little in the way of visible ventilation holes or other disruptions.

The main ventilation comes from a gap that runs all the way around the underside of the top edge of the PC, drawing cool air into the PC, where it’s then expelled by the CPU and GPU’s coolers via vents at the rear of the PC.

It’s all just a shame the more gaming-friendly Yoga Portal version is currently a China-only option. It’s listed on the retailer JD.com – as spotted by Videocardz.com – and its other specs include 32GB of DDR5 RAM in SO-DIMM (laptop) format and loads of IO ports. The GPU provides three DisplayPort outputs and an HDMI port, plus you get four rear USB ports and an Ethernet port, while the front has three more USB ports and a headphone jack.

As well as being region-restricted, the other cause for sadness regarding the Yoga Portal is its price. It’s listed at 17,999RMB, which is roughly $2,500 USD. That’s a massively high price for the spec on offer, even considering that you often pay a premium for ultra-compact PCs. Nonetheless, we still hope Lenovo sees the potential here and offers a wider range of compact gaming PCs based on this chassis, with worldwide availability.

If you’d rather get a gaming PC in the most affordable way possible, though, the best is always to build yourself, and we have a guide that shows you exactly how to do it. Head over to our full feature on how to build a gaming PC guide for a step-by-step run-through of the whole process.