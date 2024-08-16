There’s definitely a trend picking up pace in gaming right now, one that’s quietly building traction. It’s not the current run of extraction shooters – though we’re definitely seeing a cavalcade of Escape from Tarkov-likes appear on the market – but rather it’s all to do with the perception of games containing pay-to-win mechanics. Some developers are stepping up to issue statements on this matter, with Level Zero Extraction being the latest to give assurances.

Recently Level Zero Extraction has received some accusations that its supporter pack gives an unfair advantage, and is therefore a pay-to-win purchase. That pack gives certain equipment and inventory bonuses that players will receive after each wipe in the FPS game, and there’s been a smattering of grumbles about it – though these have been falling short of outright accusations against the title. In a new update posted on Steam, the developer has given a statement committing to not including pay-to-win monetization in the game.

“There is a Supporter Pack, which is a great way for you to further support our studio. The items from that pack provide some temporary quality-of-life head starts at the beginning of each wipe but do not provide any substantial advantage over other players. And it will stay that way,” the statement reads. “We believe in a fair playing field, and that is impossible when you can get high-level armor or weapons every time you swipe your credit card. Level Zero: Extraction will never have P2W mechanics, you will not be able to purchase in-game currency or gear with real money.”

This follows on from a recent controversy around Arena Breakout Infinite which promised to include no mechanics of this nature, but after release was found to contain them. In addition to Level Zero Extraction, the developer behind Delta Force Hawk Ops has also given reassurances that it will “never do pay to win”.

Away from monetization, Level Zero Extraction has been looking to the future with some hints about what developer Doghowl Games is prioritizing right now. Lag, cracking down on cheaters, and an experimental solo queue are all in the works – along with plenty of other tweaks to both aliens and mercs.

Level Zero Extraction is out now and you can save 10% until Tuesday August 27. Head over its Steam page where you can read more about the future of the game and read its full P2W message

Should you want to dive into something similar, our guides to the best multiplayer games and the best horror games will see you finding your next favorite obsession in no time.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.