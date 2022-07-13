The LG OLED C1 is 2021’s best gaming TV and now $2000 off

The LG OLED C1 could easily be considered the best gaming TV of 2021, and right now, thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can get at more than $2,000 off, bringing it down to its lowest ever price. By golly, Tiny Tim, it’s an Amazon Prime Day miracle, you should probably say “God bless us, everyone” now.

So what makes the LG OLED C1 TV so special? Good question. Where should we begin? Well, first of all, there’s the fact that this thing is 83 inches wide – that’s practically the size of seven foot-long Subway sandwiches in a row, or one very tall human being. Imagine how immersive that will be. Add to that the fact that it can display over a billion different colours and provide infinite contrast, and you’ve got something really spectacular.

Not only does it look great, but it also runs very smoothly. With a refresh rate of 120hz, those who are using the best graphic card will find that they can enjoy really high frame rates while they’re gaming. This might be particularly useful for anyone who enjoys playing online games where you need complete clarity about what’s happening on screen every second. Buy now

Really, while we’re focusing a lot on gaming here, the LG OLED C1 could quite easily become the entertainment centre of your whole house. The latest blockbuster movies are going to look absolutely fantastic on it, and it comes built-in with access to Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, and other major streaming services.

Unfortunately, this deal is not available in the UK. However, the 55 inch counterpart is now 35% off in your region, so you don’t miss out entirely.

If that’s got you excited and you’re wondering what other Amazon Prime Day deals you might find before the day is through, check out our guides on Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals and Amazon Prime Day SSD deals. Now, go and sing some Amazon Prime Day carols with your loved ones.