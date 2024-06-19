This LG 240Hz OLED gaming monitor now costs just $597, if you’re quick

OLED gaming monitors are now starting to become affordable to mere mortals, and we love to see it. This limited-time OLED gaming monitor deal on Amazon enables you to pick up a 27-inch LG Ultragear 27GR95QE for just $596.99, which is an incredible price for the tech on offer. Not only does this monitor have an OLED panel, but it also has a 240Hz refresh rate, and it’s great for gaming.

In our LG Ultragear 27GR95QE review, we praised this monitor’s gaming performance, describing the 240Hz OLED panel’s responsiveness as “essentially flawlessly fast,” adding that it “just doesn’t let you down in the heat of battle.” This secured it a place on our best gaming monitor guide as our favorite esports monitor, and that was at this LG screen’s usual MSRP of $750.

This Amazon deal enables you to save a massive $153 on the usual price, making this monitor an absolute steal. Its OLED panel isn’t only extremely fast and responsive, but it’s also Nvidia G-Sync compatible, and it supports AMD FreeSync Premium. This means it will synchronize its refresh rate with the frame rate output of your graphics card to eliminate tearing. It also comes with a handy remote control for adjusting the settings.

Meanwhile, this screen’s 2,560 x 1,440 resolution is ideal for the 27-inch screen size, giving you a pixel density of 110ppi. This means you don’t need to buy one of the best graphics cards to output a decent frame rate at native resolution, but the pixels also don’t look too chunky in games either.

If you’re looking for the best gaming monitor you can buy for under $600, this is undoubtedly a fantastic deal. However, it does come with a caveat, which is that in our tests we found text in normal Windows apps could look a bit fuzzy on this OLED panel, and its matte finish also dulls the image. It’s fair to say that more expensive OLED panels offer a better all-round experience, with higher brightness, and sharper text.

The key here is the price for the gaming performance on offer. If gaming is your top priority, the LG Ultragear 27GR95QE offers astounding value for the speed and image quality on offer at this price. This monitor is also still perfectly usable outside of gaming, it’s just that more expensive OLED screens are better. At $597, this is definitely an acceptable compromise for the gaming performance.

If you’re looking for a larger OLED display, and you have plenty of money to spend, check out our Samsung Odyssey G9 G95SC review, where we put this massive, 49-inch OLED gaming monitor through its paces, and give it a score of 9/10.