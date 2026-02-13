Save a massive $326 on this 27-inch LG OLED gaming monitor that's ideal for CS2, Fortnite, and much more

Right now, you can grab a 27-inch LG OLED gaming monitor for a ludicrously low price, thanks to a massive 41% drop on Amazon. Sure, the drop is from its peak price when it launched last year, but this is still a great value display that, as recently as December last year, cost $799.99, but is now under $500. With a fast refresh rate and the speedy response of OLED, it's ideal for competitive shooters like CS2 and Fortnite, but its dazzling image quality means it's great for games of all genres.

With LG OLED displays being among the best gaming monitors you can buy right now, you'll be tapping into the incredibly fast response time, infinite contrast, and dazzling colors of OLED without paying the massively over-the-top prices that came with buying an OLED panel even just a few months ago.

The specs of this display make it ideal as a general-purpose gaming display upgrade for those currently rocking a 27-inch or smaller LCD screen. You retain a display size that provides a great balance of being big enough to not feel cramped while not taking up loads of desk space like ultrawide or 32-inch+ displays tend to do.

Meanwhile, the 2,560 x 1,440 resolution here is again ideal for the 27-inch size, making it just sharp enough to not look too pixelated while also not needing you to use Windows scaling to make text readable, and not having to rely on upscaling, such as DLSS and FSR, in games either.

The LG 27GX704A-B is the model in question. It boasts a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time, which we've found to be a combination that offers incredibly fast-feeling gaming performance and is ideal for the tactical shooters like Counter-Strike 2 and Valorant.

With a glossy glass finish, you also get the full benefit of the effectively infinite contrast that OLED displays can provide - thanks to each pixel of these displays providing its own light, there's no backlight bleed such as you get on LCD displays. The glossy finish means you don't get the slightly gray, washed-out look that matte/anti-reflective screen coatings introduce.

This display also supports HDR, and is able to reproduce 98.5% of the colors defined by the DCI-P3 color space that's used in top-tier HDR standards. Typical non-HDR displays only cover around 60% of this color space, making for duller-looking colors.

This screen also has a really sleek design, with an ultra-slim screen and a very unobtrusive stand base. The stand also offers height, rotation, pivot, and tilt adjustment, though it does lack any built-in speakers.

Originally priced at $799.99, the LG 27GX704A-B has dropped as low $465 in last year's Black Friday sale, and has hit its current price a few times before. However, it has regularly sold for full price or at least $500 in the last few months, making its current $473.99 price a steal.