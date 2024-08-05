Act fast to save $150 on this 32-inch 180Hz LG gaming monitor

If you’re quick, you can bag yourself a 32-inch LG gaming monitor for an incredible price right now, with the 32GS75Q-B currently discounted by a massive $150. This LG gaming monitor deal saves you 33% off a display that delivers you an IPS panel with a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution and a speedy 180Hz maximum refresh rate – an ideal all-round combo for a gaming monitor.

With loads of the features we love about the best gaming monitors in the world, the LG 32GS75Q-B delivers a big-screen experience with speedy gaming performance and a sharp image for a new low price.

Normally retailing for $450, The LG 32GS75Q-B is centered on its 32-inch IPS panel, with IPS being our favorite LCD panel type for most purposes. It produces great viewing angles and generally excellent image quality, with a speedy response time too. This particular panel also has a higher contrast ratio than usual for IPS, with a 1,200:1 rating. That should mean it delivers a punchier-looking image with deeper, inkier black levels than some IPS screens.

This display’s 180Hz refresh rate, along with its 1ms response time, also ensures you’ll get great gaming performance. While you can get panels that are twice as fast now, 180Hz offers a significant step up in smoothness from a 120Hz display, helping you get a smooth-feeling gaming experience, as well as a competitive advantage in games where a quick response is crucial.

The LG 32GS75Q-B includes three video inputs (one DisplayPort and two HDMI) so you can plug in your computer as well as a couple of game consoles, or a streaming device like an Amazon Fire TV stick.

The design of this display is smart too, with none of the silly designs you get on some gaming monitors. The stand also offers height adjustment – no guarantee on cheaper screens – as well as tilt and pivot movement.

The current discount on this display is available if you buy direct from LG and from stores such as Best Buy. There’s no indication of when the discount will end, but we’d recommend acting fast, just in case the promotion ends unexpectedly.

To learn more about whether this IPS screen is the best choice for you, check out our IPS vs TN vs VA guide, or if you fancy a curved screen rather than the flat panel of this LG model, check out our best curved gaming monitor guide for a range of recommendations.