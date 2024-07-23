Don’t miss this 34-inch LG gaming monitor deal for just $290

Right now you can grab a huge 34-inch LG gaming monitor for a ridiculously low price of just $289.95. Gaming monitor prices have dropped a lot in recent years, but that’s still an amazingly low fee for this caliber of screen, making this a truly fantastic LG gaming monitor deal.

We’ve been impressed by LG‘s gaming monitors for many years and generally find the 34-inch ultrawide screen size to be one of the best gaming monitor formats for those seeking a display that’s good for gaming, video, and work.

The LG 34WP65C-B has a curved screen with a 1500-inch radius (1500R) curve. That lends it just enough of a wraparound view to feel natural, but without creating the slightly ludicrous look of a screen like the Samsung Odyssey Ark.

The screen also includes a height-adjustable stand with tilt adjustment, although a quirk of several LG screens that’s also present here is the inability for the screen to rotate left and right. You do get a pair of 7W internal speakers, though, which is a rarity on LG screens.

For video connections, you get one DisplayPort input and two HDMI ports, plus there’s a headphone jack that can take over from those internal speakers when needed.

The monitor’s panel uses VA LCD technology to provide a high contrast ratio of 3,000:1, which is triple what you get on typical IPS and TN LCD screens. This means you’ll get deep, inky-looking blacks and a punchier-looking image as a result.

With a maximum refresh rate of 160Hz, as well as FreeSync support, you can also get fast and smooth gaming performance with images that are free of tearing or stutter. Meanwhile, its 5ms gray-to-gray response time isn’t the fastest by modern standards, but will be ample for games other than competitive shooters.

All you have to do to grab this bargain is head on over to Amazon either via the links above, or using this link right here. UK buyers can also get the display at its lowest price yet via this link.

If you’re unsure whether a VA LCD monitor is the right choice for you, head to our IPS vs TN vs VA guide to see how they compare.

