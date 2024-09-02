Save over $600 on this massive 45-inch LG OLED gaming monitor

Right now, you can get 46% off the price of the LG 45GS95QE, netting you a huge, 45-inch OLED gaming monitor for over $600 less than its usual price. This LG OLED gaming monitor deal offers incredible value for the size of screen you’re getting.

Many of the best gaming monitor options in the world now include OLED panels, as opposed to using an LCD panel, as the technology’s ability to turn each individual pixel on and off completely means you get truly inky blacks for incredible contrast. Plus, OLED is incredibly fast to respond, ensuring this LG display is also super-responsive in games.

What really stands out with this display, other than its OLED panel, though, is the sheer size of the screen. It measures a massive 45-inch from corner to corner, making for a truly vision-filling display, which is why it’s such a good choice if you’re after a monitor for a racing or flight sim rig. Thanks to its tight 800R curve, the display is big enough and curved enough to really wrap around you, saving the need for a multi-monitor setup to fill your peripheral vision.

What’s more, along with the OLED panel providing an inherently fast response time – ensuring you don’t get distracting image ghosting – this display trots along at 240Hz, so it will keep up with you in even the most intensely fast-paced games.

The self-emissive nature of OLED tech and its ability to produce truly black, black levels also allows for a ludicrous 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio and a DisplayHDR True Black 400 HDR rating. What does that mean? This display produces stunning HDR imagery is what.

Other key features include support for G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro, so you won’t get image tearing or stutter when this feature is enabled. Despite the display being so large, its stand also still supports height, rotation, and tilt adjustment – understandably, the display can’t be pivoted into a portrait orientation, though, as it’s so big.

Connections include one DisplayPort 1.4 input and two HDMI 2.1 ports, which allow you to get the full 240Hz refresh rate of this panel on all video inputs. Plus there’s a two-port USB hub.

The main two downsides to note with this display are that it isn’t super bright, with an average full-screen brightness of 275nits, so it’s not the best for producing dazzlingly bright images in bright rooms. Plus, while its 3,440 x 1,440 resolution is ample for sitting back and gaming, it isn’t particularly sharp when viewed up close, so this screen isn’t ideal for working as well as gaming.

If you do just want a massive monitor for gaming, though, the price of the screen right now makes it even more special. With an MSRP of $1,699.99, its current price of $919.90 offers an incredible saving, and although it has had a few other discounts in recent months, this is the lowest it has ever been on Amazon. Buyers in the UK can also get this display at a discount right now, with 11% off its price. It’s not the lowest this display has ever been in this region, but you still get a saving of £170.

