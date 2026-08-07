LG responds to gaming monitor adware criticisms

LG has responded to criticism over its Monitor App Installer, after a YouTube video from Gamers Nexus in July 2026 revealed that the software was promoting the installation of third-party applications without user consent. In the case of Gamers Nexus, a pop-up recommendation to install McAfee was seen each time the computer booted up. LG has now given more information, and clarified how the application will be used in the future.

Hardware manufacturers using a built-in Windows handshake function to install drivers and companion apps related to a device that you've plugged in for the first time is nothing new, and the LG Monitor App Installer arguably serves a legitimate purpose, allowing users to install monitor-related utilities such as screen calibration and dual controls. However, the issue clearly lies with LG using this application, which is valuable for users to get the most out of their monitor, to also promote unnecessary third-party applications. This clearly isn't the way Microsoft intended this function to be used, as the company reached out directly to LG in wake of the controversy, asking them to disable the McAfee pop-up.

LG's response has been to remove the McAfee pop-up recommendation, which it says was only ever presented as an optional prompt for a 'limited period' in the United States region only. The company maintains that McAfee was never installed automatically and always required separate consent to be installed following the pop-up.

'Following customer feedback', LG says it no longer plans to recommend McAfee or any other third-party applications through the LG Monitor App Installer. It also laid out that the installer 'does not collect or transmit personal information or user data from customers' devices'. The automatic installation of the installer is also changing too, with customers now set to be given the choice of whether they would like to install the companion app at all.