The world's first 1000Hz Full HD gaming monitor is finally here

Ever found yourself thinking that a 540Hz or even 720Hz refresh rate just wasn't quite fast enough for your gaming needs? Well, LG has you covered, as its new LG UltraGear 25G590B is the first gaming monitor in the world to push to 1,000Hz without dropping to a super low resolution. This 1,000Hz gaming monitor could be ideal for competitive shooters, such as CS2 and Valorant, but likely won't come cheap.

Full specs for the new display aren't available yet, but based on sheer speed, LG's latest is sure to give the best gaming monitors a run for their money.

Announcing the new display, LG describes the 25G590B as, specifically, "the world's first Full HD gaming monitor with a native 1000Hz refresh rate." That's seemingly as opposed to a dual-mode monitor offering a 1,000Hz refresh rate on an otherwise higher resolution panel when running at below its native resolution, although I'm not aware of any such displays currently being available. Indeed, LG points out that "dual-mode monitors […] require players to adjust screen size or resolution settings to reach peak refresh rate," whereas the 25G590B "allows players to train and compete under consistent visual conditions without compromising clarity or performance."

On its announcement page, LG goes on to describe the new panel as being designed for competitive gaming and that it "delivers faster visual confirmation and supports quicker reactions, giving players a decisive edge in FPS titles." It also points out that the panel's 24.5-inch size is "widely adopted in esports […] creating an optimized setup for high-level gameplay."

As for image quality and other aspects of the display, LG hasn't yet provided details. Indeed, it doesn't even specifically say if this is an LCD or OLED monitor. Most other monitors pushing these levels of speed tend to be TN LCDs, but we'll have to wait to find out for sure.

For most gamers, such a fast display won't be necessary, with only competitive FPS games potentially benefiting from such a fast response. Even then, only some of these games can actually run at such high refresh rates. For instance, Apex Legends is capped at 300fps, so a 1,000Hz monitor would be far beyond useful for that game. However, the likes of CS2 and Valorant - as well as some single player titles, such as the recent Doom games - can run at many hundreds of fps, so a tiny competitive advantage could be eked out by such a fast display.

If you don't need quite such speed, I do actually recommend a dual-mode display for most gamers. LG's own 32GS95UE is a 32-inch panel that can run at 240Hz at 4K or at 480Hz at 1080p, which is a great set of options suitable for a wide range of games.

Back to the 25G590B, though, and it "is expected to launch in select markets in the second half of 2026," with pricing not yet confirmed for this cutting-edge panel.