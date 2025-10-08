At just $529.99, this 240Hz OLED gaming monitor is now a steal on Prime Day

If you've been ravenously watching the prices of the latest OLED gaming monitors, hungrily waiting for them to drop, then now is your chance to pounce, as this Prime Day deal enables you to get a 27-inch LG OLED gaming monitor for just $529.99 / £449.99. The specs are fantastic too, including a fast 240Hz refresh rate and official Nvidia G-Sync support.

Unsurprisingly, that's the cheapest price Amazon has ever listed for this LG Ultragear ‎27GS93QE screen, which usually has an MSRP of $899.99 / £839.98, and it's a bargain for the tech on offer. At the top of the list, of course, is that OLED panel, a technology that dominates our best gaming monitor guide right now.

In our tests, we've found that OLED panels are much more responsive than rival IPS and VA screens, and they also offer vibrant colors, high contrast, and deep blacks, making them great for gaming. Their one drawback is that they're expensive, but that problem is solved in one fell swoop by this current deal.

The other specs of this monitor are great too, with the 2,560 x 1,440 resolution being ideal for the 27-inch panel size, looking sharper than a 1,920 x 1,080 screen, but not requiring the huge amount of GPU power you need to play games at 4K. It has a fast 240Hz refresh rate too, meaning this screen can display fast action at up to 240fps.

Meanwhile, its support for not just AMD FreeSync, but also Nvidia G-Sync, means this LG monitor can sync up its refresh rate with your graphics card's frame rate, dropping up and down accordingly to eliminate annoying tearing artifacts. It doesn't matter if you use an AMD or Nvidia GPU either, as this screen's active refresh rate tech is officially certified to work with both.

HDR content will also look good on this display, thanks again to that OLED panel, which has HDR 10 and DisplayHDR 400 True Black certification. You even get a flexible stand with tilt, height, and pivot adjustments, as well as a DisplayPort 1.4 input and a pair of HDMI connectors, meaning you can plug a console into this monitor as well as your PC. It also comes with a remote control to adjust the settings, rather than having to fiddle with tiny buttons.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, and you want to pick up this monitor, you just need to click on this link here, where you can currently get it for just $529.99 in the US, or you can get a fantastic bargain in the UK, where it's available for just £449.99 right now.

Are you going to take advantage of Prime Day to finally upgrade to an OLED screen? Share your thoughts with us on our community Discord server.