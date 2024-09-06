Lian Li’s classy new wooden case is ideal for a budget mini PC build

Lian Li has just released a wooden version of the Lian Li Dan Case A3, a premium take on the company’s already successful collaboration with Dan Hansen of Dan Cases, and it has a surprisingly low price. Unlike the original Dan Case A3, this new release replaces the original plastic front panel with luxurious walnut-colored wooden slats to elevate the design without losing features.

With its volume of 26 liters, this Lian Li mATX case isn’t strictly small form factor, but that does mean you’re not stuck with a smaller board layout. Like some of the best PC cases, Lian Li’s wooden edition Dan case supports both mini-ITX and micro-ATX motherboards, as well as full-size ATX PSUs, smaller SFX-L power supplies, and Lian Li Edge PSU designs.

The design is reminiscent of Fractal Design’s own North and North XL cases, which also use wooden slats in place of a more traditional plastic or metal front panel. Unlike those cases, which offer a choice between walnut or oak, Lian Li sticks with walnut in an otherwise black plastic case.

Like the original Dan Case A3, this premium edition supports a number of different internal configurations to give flexibility to new PC builds. It includes support for up to ten 120mm fans or four 140mm fans, radiators up to 14.17 inches (36cm) in length, as well as support for GPUs that are 165.33 inches (41.5cm) long. This new wooden Dan A3 case also supports CPU coolers that are 6.57 inches (or 16.7cm) tall.

Depending on the type of PSU you use, you can also mount up to two 2.5-inch SSDs in the drive tray (which can be mounted in various positions), as well as a single 2.5-inch SSD or 3.5-inch hard drive in the bottom. Meanwhile, the front panel includes a single USB 3.1 Type-C port as well as two additional USB 3 ports.

The wooden slats at the front add character, but there’s practicality behind them. The slats sit on a porous steel mesh that, along with the gaps between the slats, allow for improved airflow for temperature distribution. This new wooden Dan A3 also supports a variety of air and water-cooled CPU coolers, with three mounting positions available for the radiator in different push-pull configurations.

This new Lian Li Dan A3 is available in the US for $84.99 and you can grab it yourself by clicking this link. If you’re in the UK, you can buy this case for £74.99 by using this link instead. Both prices are amazing for a case that looks this good.

If you’re already planning to build a new gaming PC, a Lian Li case like this one might offer a good way to save on costs, while still looking great.