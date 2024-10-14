We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

$7 multiplayer game is now bigger on Steam than Diablo 4 and Hunt Showdown

Surprise indie game Liar's Bar has overtaken the all-time peak player counts of Diablo 4, Stellaris, Hunt Showdown, and RimWorld on Steam.

Liar's Bar Steam multiplayer game: A dog person from Steam multiplayer game Liar's Bar
PCGamesN

Published:

Liar's Bar 

Multiplayer indie game Liar’s Bar has been steadily gaining interest since its early release on Steam, but now the dark horse sleeper hit has a seriously impressive new player record. On Sunday October 13, Liar’s Bar reached a peak user count of 69,083, putting it ahead of Diablo 4’s 55,561, Stellaris’ 68,602, and Hunt: Showdown 1896’s 60,124. As of Monday October 14, the game is 243rd on SteamDB’s most played game chart.

Curve Animation’s Liar’s Bar is an indie and multiplayer game where you play tabletop games against three other real-life players in a sketchy bar – oh, and you’re all animals. The two games currently available in the early access version are Liar’s Deck and Liar’s Dice, both of which require you to outwit and deceive your opponents. At full launch, which doesn’t have a confirmed date yet, two more games will be added.

Liar's Bar Steam charts: A comparison of Steam multiplayer game Liar's Bar with Diablo 4 and others

Following its release into early access, Liar’s Bar lay low for a bit, but following an update on Tuesday October 8, the bar sim has been going from strength to strength. While this may be partly due to its affordable $6.99 / £5.89 price tag, it’s also sitting on a ‘very positive’ Steam rating right now. Perhaps the biggest boon for this game, however, has been the number of streamers playing it, with the likes of Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel and ‘Neebs Gaming’ taking a seat at the table this past weekend. 

Whatever magic Liar’s Bar is using to climb the Steam Charts, it’s certainly impressive, especially given it’s already surpassed the records of some PC gaming giants. Overtaking of Diablo 4, however, has to be its greatest achievement, given that the Vessel of Hatred expansion only launched last week.

Right now, Liar’s Bar is just shy of overtaking Skyrim (69,906), Killing Floor 2 (69,987), and the Dark and Darker playtest (69,533), so we’ll keep an eye on whether its success continues to grow.

YouTube Thumbnail

If you’re looking for other great games that won’t bust your wallet, check out top picks of the best free Steam games and the best free PC games you can play right now.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.

An award-winning games journalist, with seven years of experience in games journalism and a degree in journalism from City University, London, Vic brings experience from IGN, Eurogamer, The Telegraph, VG247, Dot Esports and more to the table. You may have even heard her on the radio or speaking on a panel. Vic has received several accolades, winning the Game Media Brit List’s Emerging Talent award, as well as being featured as MCV’s Rising Star and as part of She Plays Games’ list of 100 of the video game industry’s most inspiring women. She’s also been nominated for Journalist of the Year at the Woman in Game Awards twice and nominated for http://GamesIndustry.biz’s 100 Women in Games list. In her free time, you’ll find her hiding under a blanket, playing the latest horror game, or sinking hours into narrative-driven titles. When she leaves the blanket, she's either at the pub or cooking up a storm in the kitchen.