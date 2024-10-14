Multiplayer indie game Liar’s Bar has been steadily gaining interest since its early release on Steam, but now the dark horse sleeper hit has a seriously impressive new player record. On Sunday October 13, Liar’s Bar reached a peak user count of 69,083, putting it ahead of Diablo 4’s 55,561, Stellaris’ 68,602, and Hunt: Showdown 1896’s 60,124. As of Monday October 14, the game is 243rd on SteamDB’s most played game chart.

Curve Animation’s Liar’s Bar is an indie and multiplayer game where you play tabletop games against three other real-life players in a sketchy bar – oh, and you’re all animals. The two games currently available in the early access version are Liar’s Deck and Liar’s Dice, both of which require you to outwit and deceive your opponents. At full launch, which doesn’t have a confirmed date yet, two more games will be added.

Following its release into early access, Liar’s Bar lay low for a bit, but following an update on Tuesday October 8, the bar sim has been going from strength to strength. While this may be partly due to its affordable $6.99 / £5.89 price tag, it’s also sitting on a ‘very positive’ Steam rating right now. Perhaps the biggest boon for this game, however, has been the number of streamers playing it, with the likes of Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel and ‘Neebs Gaming’ taking a seat at the table this past weekend.

Whatever magic Liar’s Bar is using to climb the Steam Charts, it’s certainly impressive, especially given it’s already surpassed the records of some PC gaming giants. Overtaking of Diablo 4, however, has to be its greatest achievement, given that the Vessel of Hatred expansion only launched last week.

Right now, Liar’s Bar is just shy of overtaking Skyrim (69,906), Killing Floor 2 (69,987), and the Dark and Darker playtest (69,533), so we’ll keep an eye on whether its success continues to grow.

