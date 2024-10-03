Digital card and casino-style table games are usually presented to players without a lot of extra flair. Even videogame-first iterations of card games like Balatro, Card Shark, or Stacklands typically keep their attention focused on the cards themselves, rarely venturing away from the table to depict in-world characters as we see in Inscryption or Buckshot Roulette. Liar’s Bar, a new game that resembles the above projects — or a much darker and more involved version of Telltale’s bygone Poker Night at the Inventory — has just come out in Early Access on Steam, though, providing a gruesome take on this style of design.

Liar’s Bar is a kind of gambling simulation game that lets players take control of one of four different characters, each of whom is an anthropomorphized animal with their own distinct personality and background. These include a pig named Bristle, a dog named Scubby, a bull named Toar, and a fox named, well, Foxy.

The multiplayer game currently features Liar’s Dice and Liar’s Deck, both bluffing centered table games that involve trying to successfully convince competitors that they’re holding the table-matching dice or card values necessary to win the game. The macabre twist is that exposing a liar by calling their bluff results in that player having to engage in a round of Russian Roulette, with a one in six chance to survive and keep going.

As Liar’s Bar heads toward its final version’s launch, it will include additional game modes and characters, further build out the bar setting, provide character customization, leaderboards, and more.

Liar’s Bar is out now in Early Access on Steam. It’s currently available with a 15% discount ($5.94 USD / £5.00) as well. Grab a copy right here.

