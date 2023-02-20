Soulslike Lies of P gets Game Pass release window

The Lies of P release date draws near, as the month of release for the Bloodborne-inspired Soulslike on Game Pass has been officially set for this year.

Promising Pinnochio Soulslike Lies of P finally has a release window, as the game like Dark Souls gets a brand new trailer ahead of the 2023 launch. The Lies of P release date will also see the action RPG game come to PC Game Pass day one, so this is definitely one to keep your eye on if you’re a fan of Dark Souls, Bloodborne, Elden Ring, or any of FromSoftware’s work.

The new Lies of P trailer doesn’t actually give us a completely fixed release date however, instead opting to tease the “release month” of August 2023. While it’s not long of a wait at all, it’s currently unclear exactly when in August Lies of P will release.

I know it’s been done to death at this point, but the below trailer absolutely sells the Bloodborne inspirations in Lies of P, from the 18th to 19th-century aesthetic, characters, and horrible and grimy sheen put over everything.

As mentioned, the Lies of P release date will be an Xbox and PC Game Pass launch as well, with the game getting a day one Game Pass launch for subscribers, whichever day it arrives in August.

There’s been a steady stream of trailers and details coming ahead of this year’s Lies of P release date, including footage of Pinnochio fighting a giant police robot with a moustache as one of the game’s boss battles.

