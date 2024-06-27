If there’s one genre of games that I just can’t seem to click with, it’s soulslikes. The gothic, vampiric aesthetics of Bloodborne are a Lovecraftian dream come true for me, yet I just can’t seem to get on with the actual gameplay. It’s not because I’m particularly bad at it – instead, it’s more that I just can’t quite connect with them; a stranger in a strange land, as it were. With Lies of P, however, I grew up watching the Disney film over, and over, and over again; I know the story like the back of my hand. When I heard about Neowiz’s soulslike retelling of it, I had to try it, and now you can too – at a huge discount.

In my Lies of P review, I call it “the best soulslike game since Elden Ring,” praising its general aesthetic, tough but fair boss fights, and expansive, explorable environments. Where the general storytelling lacked a little sparkle for me, and the Humanity system, while intriguing, didn’t appear to have that much bearing on the game itself, I walked away from Lies of P feeling incredibly satisfied.

Post-release, Neowiz’s grim fairytale adventure sold over a million copies in less than a month, and a sequel is confirmed to be in the (Venigni) works. There’s DLC on the cards, too, slated for a late 2024 release, and while we don’t know much about it, the concept art hints that we’ll be heading out to sea.

With Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree out in the world and unceremoniously kicking everyone’s respective butts, if you’re looking for a slightly easier experience, but still more of that gritty soulslike goodness, then now is the time to step into the shoes of Pinocchio.

From today, Thursday June 27 until Thursday July 11, Lies of P is 40% off on Steam, bringing it down to $35.99 / £29.99, its lowest price ever. It isn’t the only bargain in Neowiz’s Steam sale, though, with 92%-rated platformer Skul: The Hero Slayer sitting at 50% off, and a slew of other titles dropped by 80%.

If you do choose to wander into the woeful world of Krat, then we have a list of all the Lies of P bosses that you’ll encounter in the bowels of this once-proud city. Alternatively, if Shadow of the Erdtree is still getting you down, check out our handy guide to all the best Elden Ring weapons and their locations.

