New Like a Dragon title to be announced at Tokyo Game Show

Back in January, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth came out to roaring acclaim amongst RPG fans, quickly becoming the fastest-selling game in the entire Like a Dragon/Yakuza series and one of its best reviewed. After releasing two games in 2023 – Like a Dragon Ishin! and Like a Dragon: Gaiden – and their biggest game ever just six months ago, you could expect Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio to slow down a little and rest on their laurels for a moment.

However, as discussed in a recent livestream, their next game is already far enough along in development to be receiving a trailer at Tokyo Game Show in September. Considering that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth‘s initial teaser trailer simply showed off Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu walking through Kamurocho together, it’s unlikely that this trailer will show off anything in detail, but we’ll at least get a name.

As for what the game will be, there are a few options. A straight turn-based sequel to Infinite Wealth is possible, but considering how massive that game was, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio could be leaning towards a smaller release to follow up. A smaller action game similar to Like a Dragon: Gaiden that stars popular side characters such as Goro Majima or Shun Akiyama has been requested by fans since Gaiden demonstrated that smaller Like a Dragon titles are possible.

In addition, a third Judgment game could be on the cards, despite the difficulties surrounding acquiring the license to star Takuya Kimura as the series’ private detective Takayuki Yagami; Lost Judgment’s The Kaito Files DLC has been seen by many as a test run for a Judgment game led by beloved (and not tied up in licensing) side character Kaito instead.

Speculation aside, all that has been said officially about the game by developers is “We can’t tell you what kind of game it is, but I will tell you, you’ll be surprised.” Wonderfully vague.

It’s likely that a brand new game isn’t the only thing Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio will be showing off at Tokyo Game Show, however. The upcoming Amazon Prime series Like a Dragon: Yakuza (confusing titles, I know) is releasing in two batches on Friday, October 25 and Friday, November 1. Despite its debut being fairly soon, we know next to nothing about the series, other than Kazuma Kiryu’s actor, Ryoma Takeuchi, and that it will be set loosely around the events of the original Yakuza.

