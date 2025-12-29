Last chance to grab Like a Dragon Gaiden and six more Steam Deck games at under $3 each

Each month, Humble offers a curated mix of games to those with a Humble Choice subscription, and the final selection for 2025 is a doozy. Those who sign up for (or already have) Humble Choice can grab seven excellent games right now as part of their subscription, including action-adventure Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, arcade hit Street Fighter 4, and beautiful hand-drawn platformer Nine Sols. With the month drawing to a close, however, this is your last chance to take advantage of this brilliant Humble Choice offering.

The Humble Choice selection for December 2025 is particularly tasty, especially as it includes one of the best action-adventure games around. While Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name released in 2023, it remains one of the series' finest spinoffs.

This thrilling JRPG follows the journey of legendary Yakuza member Kiryu Kazuma after the events of Yakuza 6. After faking his own death and adopting a new persona to protect his family, Kazuma finds himself thrust into a conflict that could jeopardize his new identity.

While Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is arguably more action-focused than Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which was released in 2024 and featured a turn-based combat system. Instead, this spin-off features more visceral melee combat, with Kazuma able to switch between two fighting styles: the methodical, agile Agent and the aggressive, hard-hitting Yakuza. You'll also make use of high-tech gadgets, which are sure to spice up your fights - though your enemies may not appreciate them the way you do.

While The Man Who Erased His Name is no doubt an excellent action game, it also features the usual vast (and often bizarre) open world that Like a Dragon games are known for, complete with an array of oddball NPCs and downtime activities to enjoy. So, when you're not fighting for your life, make sure to jump into some karaoke, take a swing at golf, or play a little mahjong. After all, that's part of the Like a Dragon experience!

If you want a new RPG to really sink your teeth into and haven't yet tried Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - you're in luck! Right now, you can grab it and six other brilliant games for what works out as just $2.14 / £1.64 each with a Humble Choice subscription.

Here's how it works. For $14.99 / £11.49 a month, you can sign up to a Humble Choice membership, which gets you a curated mix of games every month and 20% off the Humble store. You can cancel your membership at any time, and 5% of your membership fee goes to charity, with a different charity supported each month. This month's charity is Save the Children, which helps improve the lives of children worldwide.

Once you have your membership, you'll be able to claim your monthly games, but make sure to do so before the month ends! Here's the full list of Humble Choice games for December 2025:

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Nine Sols

Streets of Rage 4

Lost Skies

Intravenous II

Dungeon Tycoon

Beholder Conductor

Godlike Burger

Purchasing these games individually on Steam would usually cost $196.92 / £150.43, so there's a huge savings on offer - but not for much longer. This is your last chance to grab this brilliant deal, as there will be a new selection of games on Tuesday, January 6, 2026.