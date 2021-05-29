One of the best horror games on Steam is free to keep for one more day

If you’re looking to get spooky in June, there are few options better than Little Nightmares – especially now that it’s free. The adorably grotesque adventure is free-to-keep on Steam this weekend, so if you’re looking to add it to your collection, you should do it fast. (Goodness knows you don’t already have enough free PC games in your library.)

Little Nightmares is free for you to claim on the Steam store until Monday, May 30 at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST. You can hit that link and hit the ‘add to account’ button to permanently tie it to your library, and it’ll be available for you to download from then on just as with any game you might purchase for actual money.

Plenty of people have been enjoying the promotion, too. SteamDB shows a new record concurrent player count today of 78,169, astronomically bigger than the sub-2k player number at launch. Another free giveaway earlier this year brought 19,111 players digging in all at once, so this weekend’s freebie has proven even more popular.

It’s entirely clear why we’re getting regular giveaways of Little Nightmares, but it’s likely got something to do with the release of the sequel earlier this year – enjoy the first and you’ll probably grab the second, right?

