My favorite Astro gaming headset is back with a new, cheaper model

Logitech just revealed the new Astro A50 gaming headset, and while it is technically a step down from the A50 X, it still brings a ton of exciting features and quality to the table, with only one compromise made to achieve its lower MSRP.

In my Astro A50 X review, I called the headset “a multi-platform triumph” and crowned it as one of the best gaming headsets available, especially for those with multiple consoles and a gaming PC. The new Astro A50 drops video switching, which actually makes setting up the headset easier, while also coming in at a lower MSRP of $299.99.

While the Astro A50 X is still my favorite gaming headset and it’s impressive to see how much of its quality is retained in the Astro A50. Playsync is still present, allowing you to switch between up to three platforms including PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

This technology is still yet to be effectively replicated by anyone and it’s what makes the Astro A50 the ideal headset for anyone with multiple gaming platforms, especially if you also have a battle station setup where each console or PC is in close proximity to each other.

Additional platform support has also been added for gaming handhelds via USB-C and Bluetooth. The dropped video switching support also means that the Astro A50 base station is far easier to set up, with fewer cables to manage as a result. While the video switching was a nice addition to the A50 X, it’s undoubtedly a feature that many gamers will happily drop to save $80.

The Astro A50 uses the same Pro G Graphene audio drivers alongside the 24-bit uncompressed Lightspeed audio technology, bringing incredible levels of clarity across pitchy highs and bassy lows. On the microphone, the same 48KHz boom mic is carried across from the X and provides broadcast-quality output so your teammates won’t miss any of your callouts in-game.

Available in black or white, the Astro A50 will start shipping in October 2024 and costs $299.99 (£299.99). Elsewhere in the LogiPLAYS event, Logitech also revealed a brand new Superlight Dex 2 gaming mouse which looks set to dominate the esports scene.