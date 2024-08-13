My favourite gaming headset just got it’s first big discount

If you’re in the market for a new set of cans, this Logitech gaming headset deal is one to keep an eye on. As part of the Logi Play Days event, the Astro A50 X has received its first discount, and once you use it, you might never want to use any other gaming headset.

As one of the best gaming headsets, the Astro A50 X from Logitech left me massively impressed and I even went as far as to say it “may be the only gaming headset I ever need to use” going forward, awarding it a 9/10 score. Now, you can grab one, in either black or white, for $341.99, a saving of 10% against the MSRP.

While the savings on the Astro A50 X may not be the biggest in the Logi Play Days sale, it should be noted that the headset was only released earlier this year as the new flagship for the Astro brand, which is notorious for holding value on premium headsets.

It’s rare that I would back a headset with an MSRP of $379.99 as worth the cost, but the A50 X really is. From its compatibility with virtually any gaming console to the way it can also switch your audio and visual outputs at the press of a button on the headset thanks to Playsync, it’s a Swiss army knife of a headset that does it all and has great audio and mic quality to boot.

The Logi Play Days sale is running on Amazon and Best Buy, meaning you have a few different ways to get your hands on the Astro A50 X should stocks run low. Surprisingly, Logitech’s website doesn’t show any deals on the A50 X at the time of writing in North America or Europe.

Once you’ve got your headset secured, you can start shopping for the best gaming keyboard and best gaming mouse to complete your loadout.