The Logitech Blue Yeti range has long been a favorite microphone for gamers and content creators alike, thanks to its tank-like build quality, excellent sound quality, and ability to record in multiple different pickup patterns. Always decent value, you can now grab the top-tier Logitech Blue Yeti X for its lowest price ever, thanks to this gaming microphone deal.

With the Blue Yeti X’s sibling, the Blue Yeti, being our choice of best gaming microphone for streamers, you can be assured it’s a quality unit. Yeti X builds on the foundation of the older Yeti design, adding extra condenser capsules (the bit that actually converts the sound to an electric signal), a higher bit-rate output, and slightly higher efficiency.

The really crucial aspect of most of the existing Blue Yeti range that has made them so popular is their multiple pickup pattern capability. By using four condenser capsules (three in the older non-X Yeti) the microphone can combine their signals to allow the mic to record in a range of different ways.

The standard pickup pattern is cardioid, which essentially makes the microphone act like any other normal gaming microphone where the microphone naturally picks up noise in front of it but slightly ignores sound coming from the sides and rear. You can then opt for an omnidirectional pattern, which is where the mic listens even all around it – ideal for recording a multi-person chat/podcast on one mic, a bidirectional pattern (ideal for a face-to-face chat), or a stereo pattern (ideal for recording the ambiance of a room to accompany closer mics such as lapel mics).

Along with these ability, the Blue Yeti X also includes a microUSB main output (sadly it hasn’t been updated to USB-C yet), a 3.5mm headphone amp output that lets you monitor your mic signal and listen to what’s coming from your computer, and it has two control dials too. The front one controls mic gain and headphone volume while the rear one lets you switch pickup patterns.

In our tests, the non-X Blue Yeti has proved to be superb when it comes to overall sound quality. There certainly are better-sounding mics if you spend a lot more money but it easily holds its own against any other gaming mic while delivering all these extra pickup pattern features.

It really is built like a tank, though, with it being both large and heavy with an all-metal case, mic grille, and stand. You can remove the stand and mount the mic directly on a mic arm, though you’ll need a stand with good articulation as the mic is otherwise fixed in place – you lose the pivot points of the included stand.

All told, even at its regular price of $159.99, it’s still a decent option if you know you’ll need those extra pickup patterns. Heck, even if you don’t need the extra patterns, at today’s discount, this incredibly versatile mic is cheaper than most other gaming mic competitors and an absolute steal. Its price has plummeted 39% on Amazon to the lowest level at which we’ve ever seen it listed. Just follow this link to check out this stellar deal.

