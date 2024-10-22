Grab a 1080p Logitech webcam for under $25, if you act fast

If you’re in need of a webcam to enhance your game streams, or just dial into those work video calls, you won’t find a better deal than this one any time soon. This Logitech webcam deal gets you a 1080p Full HD resolution camera for next to nothing.

The best webcams may well be able to deliver 4K resolutions and 60fps making them look amazing for high-end game streams and video conferencing. However, if you’re just after a camera that gets the basics done, allowing you to dial in for work calls or at least show your face as you game, this Logitech webcam deal is for you

The Logitech Brio 100 can deliver 1080p video at 30fps, along with 2-megapixel still images. It includes auto light balancing, and its RightLight feature can boost brightness by up to 50% in shadowy areas. A built-in privacy slider also means you don’t need to worry about double-checking if the camera is still on.

Crucially, this isn’t just a camera, as is the case with the high-end Elgato FaceCam for instance, as it also includes a microphone. It’s only a single microphone, rather than a double one, so it isn’t as good at blocking external noise, but it saves you absolutely needing to invest in another gaming microphone or headset.

With a fixed zoom and relatively narrow 58-degree field of view, the Brio 100 isn’t ideal for any presentation where you might be moving around – you’ll want an OBSBOT Tiny 2 for that – but it’s enough to keep you in-frame when sat in front of your monitor.

With an MSRP of $39.99 and often to be found for sale at $35, today’s drop to just $24.99 offers a relatively huge discount, making this among the cheapest webcams you can buy. You can even save an extra $1.25 if you’re a Best Buy Plus member. Even if you’re not a member, though, you can get the bulk of this saving by following this link or the one at the top of the page.

