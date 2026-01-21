Grab this trusty 1080p Logitech webcam with built in mic and lens shutter for just $24, saving you 38%

If you're in need of a basic but reliable webcam, whether that be for Zoom video calls or kicking off your livestreaming career, this Logitech webcam deal is ideal. With a massive 38% saving on the Logitech Brio 101, you can pick up this dependable 1080p webcam for just $24.99. That's $15 less than usual.

As my budget choice for the best webcam at the moment, the Logitech Brio 101 isn't setting any new records for image quality or extra features, but if you just want a unit to get you up and running, it's a great choice.

This fixed-focus webcam offers up to a 1080p resolution running at up to 30fps, so it's clearly not going to compete with a 4K, 60Hz unit. However, if you have an ancient 720p webcam such as Logitech's own C270, or no camera at all, it's clearly going to be an upgrade. What's more, this camera copes well with low light, offering a clear image even in fairly dimly lit conditions.

With a fixed focus and relatively narrow 58° field of view, this camera isn't ideal for presentations where you might need a wider view, or for the camera to cope with you moving around or putting objects close to and then far away from the camera - you'll want a powerful webcam such as the OBSBOT Tiny 2 for that. However, for just sitting normally at your desk, it's entirely adequate.

For those concerned with privacy, this camera includes a physical lens shutter to completely block the view of the camera. The lighter gray plastic strap piece with the Logi logo on it simply slides over the lens. A small white LED also indicates when the camera is active.

Completing your video call or streaming setup, the Brio 101 also includes an in-built microphone, saving you from having to buy a separate desktop mic or gaming headset.

The camera's design incorporates a hinged mounting arm that makes it easy to balance the camera on top of a monitor, with its rubber-padded sections ensuring it won't scratch your precious display. A 5ft-long USB cable is attached to the camera, ensuring you should have enough length to easily reach your PC, even if it's sat on the floor under your desk.

Normally priced at $39.99, the Logitech Brio 101 can be bought today for just $24.99 via this link to Amazon US. Meanwhile, if you're in the UK, the similar Logitech Brio 100 can be had for £27.99, down from £44.99, via this link to Amazon UK.