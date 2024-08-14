Our favorite budget webcam just hit its lowest price in years

The Logitech C920 HD Pro has been around for years but is still a great option for those seeking a decent quality webcam with microphones included, and right now you can get it for its lowest price for a long time.

Sitting pretty at the top of our best webcams guide as the top choice for value, this Logitech camera might not seem like the most exciting gaming upgrade compared to a new gaming mouse or graphics card, but it’s an essential addition for streaming and super useful for plenty of other uses too.

There are a bunch of reasons why we still rate the Logitech C920 HD Pro so highly. For a start, its 1080p video feed is ideal for most streaming and video call use and produces decent image quality. Yes, premium webcams such as the Elgato Facecam Mk.2 or OBSBOT Tiny 2 produce better images, but that’s why they cost two or three times more money.

Also, while some streaming-focused cameras like the Facecam have gone so far as to not include microphones, the C920 HD Pro still has built-in ones that do the job for video calls. Admittedly, they’re not ideal for streaming, which is why you’ll want one of the best gaming microphones.

The C920 HD Pro is also surprisingly compact compared to some larger streaming webcams, and its monitor attachment works reliably well on a wide variety of screen sizes and styles.

Amazon currently lists its limited-time deal price for this camera as being a 50% discount from an MSRP of $99.99. In reality, the camera has hardly ever cost that much in years, but it does more generally sell for between $60 and $70, so today’s $49.99 price is a great deal.

All you have to do to grab this webcam bargain is head on over to Amazon by following this link (if you’re in the US) and click that buy button. Buyers in the UK can also get this camera at its lowest price in years by following this link.

