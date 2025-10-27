Save $40 on this Logitech wireless gaming mouse for right and left-handed gamers

You can grab a great gaming mouse deal right now over on Amazon, with the Logitech G Pro 2 wireless reduced by 33%, which is a $50 saving. Better still, all three colors are on sale, so you can have your pick from the bunch.

This Logitech clicker is one of the best gaming mouse options for players who need or prefer a symmetrical design. It doesn't just have a symmetrical shell, either, as thanks to the use of magnetic side buttons, the configuration of the mouse can truly be set up for both left and right-handed players.

On top of this customizable design, something not entirely new to gaming mice but still far from common, the Logitech G Pro 2 wireless comes with a 44K DPI sensor and Lightforce optical switches to add to its responsiveness.

The G Pro 2 also comes with up to 88g max acceleration and an IPS rating of over 888IPS. Both of these figures are well above what is required in a gaming mouse, but they're nice-to-haves if you're keen to ensure peak performance in competitive games like Valorant or CS2.

Logitech claims the G Pro 2 also comes with a 95-hour battery life, and this is tested using constant movement, meaning the real-terms battery life may be much longer if you utilize sleep modes or turn the mouse off when you're not using it.

You can grab a Logitech G Pro 2 for just $99.99 right now on Amazon, meaning you save $50, or 33%, against the $149.99 MSRP. The white, black, and magenta designs are all on sale, so it comes down to which one suits your setup best. You can purchase yours using this link.

While Black Friday is right around the corner (where has this year gone!), there's no guarantee as to what products will be on sale, so if you're in the market for a great wireless gaming mouse at a cut price, this deal is one to jump on.

If you need to upgrade other aspects of your setup, you can check out our best gaming keyboard and best gaming headset buying guides. If you happen to stumble across any other brilliant gaming deals, be sure to let us know via our community Discord server.