The Logitech G Pro Wireless gaming mouse is currently $20 off in the US

We reckon the Logitech G Pro Wireless is the best gaming mouse currently on the market. It’s light, has a great sensor and flawless wireless connectivity, and is now on sale for $129.18 on Amazon’s US site, $20.81 (14%) cheaper than its MSRP. This is a pretty good deal for such a high-end, renowned gaming mouse.

Buying a wireless mouse no longer has to mean increased input lag and constant breaks to charge it up. Wireless and battery technology has got to the point where something like the G Pro Wireless is possible: a wireless mouse with no smoothing or acceleration that performs just as well as a wired one, with a battery life of over 40 hours.

This wireless capability means you shouldn’t catch your cable on anything and should have an easier time hitting those sick CS:GO flickshots. It’s an ambidextrous mouse, too, so whichever hand you favour, you needn’t worry. And it looks rather sleek, as well, for what our aesthetic assessment is worth.

Spec-wise, the G Pro Wireless has four to eight buttons, comprised of two removable left- and right-side buttons for its ambidextrous capability. Its optical HERO sensor is one of the best around, and its 16,000 max DPI tracking and 1ms report rate make for a mouse perfect even for an esports game that requires the finest twitch reactions.

Logitech G Pro Wireless $149.99 $99.99 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

It only weighs 80g, making it one of the lightest mice out there, but this doesn’t make it feel flimsy at all – quite the opposite, in fact. This mouse is durable and feels very high-quality in the hand, which should be expected at such a price tag. In short, this is the best experience we’ve had with a mouse, and if you’re looking for a new gaming mouse, with this discount we wouldn’t hesitate in recommending it.