Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex hands on - the G Pro goes ergo

Logitech has just unveiled the G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex, a new version of its Superlight 2 gaming mouse that takes on a new curvy shape that’s aimed at appealing to gamers that aren’t so keen on the flatter, straighter-style of symmetrical mice like previous G Pro iterations. I went hands-on with the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex to see if it’s set to be a new gaming mouse revolution.

The Superlight 2 currently sits on our best gaming mouse guide as the best wireless ultralight gaming mouse, thanks to its comfortable symmetrical shape, very light weight, and excellent overall performance. So, can the new ergonomic version of this Logitech rodent perform as well? Let’s take a look.

The story of Logitech’s G Pro lineup of gaming mice has been a peculiar one, with its G Pro Wireless being a landmark gaming mouse that launched in 2018 and combined revolutionary wireless tech with a comfortable and ambidextrous design. This was followed by the first Superlight version of that mouse that dropped the truly ambidextrous part of the design by removing the buttons on its right side – a disappointing move only rectified by the just-now announcement G Pro 2 Lightspeed. Incidentally, Logitech’s naming for its G Pro lineup really is awful, given that if you Google the latter mouse, all you’ll get is results for the company’s G Pro headset.

The Superlight 2 followed last year and now we have the Superlight 2 Dex, which is the first G Pro Logitech mouse to sport an ergonomic, right-hand-only shape. In this way, it becomes much more of a direct rival to the likes of the Razer Deathadder, with the non-Dex Superlight continuing to be a rival to the Razer Viper.

Running quickly through the specs of this mouse, it boasts some even more ludicrous numbers than we’ve got used to seeing from modern gaming mice. Its Hero 2 sensor has a massive 44,000 max DPI level and it can track at up to 888 inches per second with a max acceleration of 88G. With the mouse also able to communicate with your PC at a polling rate of up to 8KHz, Logitech has left no stone unturned in ensuring this mouse has all the numbers.

In our play testing, these numbers proved as capable as any other top tier gaming mouse from the last several years. The ever continuing advancements in sensor tech are interesting and nice to have but, other than the slight boost in smoothness from a higher polling rate, mice have been essentially flawless for gaming for years now.

In terms of comfort, then, the new shape (left above) didn’t immediately win me over as a performance gaming tool. I’m so used to using ever smaller, lighter, symmetrical mice, such as the Endgame Gear OP1 8K, Superlight 2, or Xtrfy MZ1 Wireless for gaming. I typically then resort to a G502 X for ‘comfortable’ desktop work and in the case of the Dex, switching to a bulkier ergonomic shape actually felt less comfortable. However, if you’re used to using a mouse like the Razer Deathadder then the Dex is clearly going to make for a welcome alternative.

All that said, the shape is relatively subtle, with a slight lift on the left side, and a slight widening of the rear. The front of the mouse feels all but identical to the existing G Pro lineup, which is not a bad thing.

This sense of similarity and this mouse not immediately feeling like a revolutionary new level of comfort or movement freedom is reflected in the fact that the Superlight 2 Dex is the same 60g weight as the symmetrical Superlight 2. By modern standards that’s certainly decently light for a wireless option but it’s not record-breaking, with the Razer Viper V3 Pro being 5g lower and several others sitting lower still.

All told, the Dex wears its qualities on its sleeve. It’s a slightly more ergonomic version of the Superlight 2 and that’s all there is to it. If you prefer a slightly more leant-over, palm-supporting shape mouse then the Dex will appeal more than the symmetrical Superlight 2. Both are great mice in terms of performance though both also remain very expensive options.

