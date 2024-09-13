Save a huge $60 on this superb Logitech gaming mouse, if you’re quick

Act fast and you can grab the Logitech G Pro X Superlight for its lowest price this year. Although this mouse is regularly discounted to some level, the current $60 saving on its normal MSRP sees this Logitech gaming mouse deal drop the Superlight to the lowest level we’ve ever seen, outside of Black Friday sales last year.

As one of the best gaming mouse options of the last few years, the Superlight may have been superseded in Logitech‘s eyes by the Superlight 2, but it’s still a superb mouse that is the daily driver of this very writer. It’s super comfortable, it’s impressively light, and it has rock-solid gaming performance.

The Superlight is the follow-up to the original Logitech G Pro Wireless, which was one of the most revolutionary and impactful gaming mice ever. Its Lightspeed wireless tech was one of the first to make wireless technology truly fast enough to feel just as responsive as using a wire. It was also incredibly light for its day (80g), and the clever modular ambidextrous design with buttons on both sides meant it could be used by left-handed users, while offering some versatility to other users too.

The Superlight took that formula and made the mouse even lighter, dropping from 80g to 63g. It also fixed a crucial issue with the original G Pro Wireless, which is that the switches would start to double-click on their own. You lost the swappable side buttons, so it wasn’t as well suited to left-handed users, but you gained a much tougher gaming tool.

While the Superlight 2 has recently arrived and shaved an extra 3g off the weight of the mouse, added a slightly newer sensor, and changed to optical switches, the Superlight remains a fantastic option. It’s just incredibly comfortable, it performs flawlessly, and its battery lasts a decent amount of time too.

With an MSRP of $159.99, it’s normally quite an expensive option. However, with its current discount on Best Buy, it drops to just $99.99. We’ve seen it hit as low as $104.99 back in May this year, but this is the lowest price yet this year. Just head on over to Best Buy via this link to grab this mouse at this new low price. Buyers in the UK can also get this mouse with a £40 discount on Amazon.

If this particularly wireless option ultimately hasn’t tempted you, you can check out our other recommendations in our best wireless gaming mouse guide.