Save a massive $55 on this top-spec Logitech G Pro X Superlight wireless gaming mouse, if you're quick

Don't sit on this awesome Logitech gaming mouse deal if you're in desperate need of a new clicker for your gaming PC. You can treat yourself to this fast, lightweight Logitech G Pro X Superlight for just $94.99 right now, saving you a huge 37% on its MSRP in this limited-time deal.

Logitech is a huge brand in the gaming peripherals space, and the company has furnished this particular model with a top set of specs, including a 25K optical sensor and a long battery life. Our Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 review saw the upgraded model gain a mention in our best gaming mouse guide, but this OG can still hold its own against the newer models out there.

If you're looking for a lightweight mouse, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight is a solid choice. Its 63g weight might not be the lightest option on the market these days, but it's still more than light enough for most gamers, with a design that makes it comfortable to use for long periods. Logitech also claims that its large PTFE feet will help you glide it across your desk with low resistance, making it even more comfortable to use.

You can fully customize this Logitech mouse to your needs as well. The 26K Logitech Hero optical sensor lets you switch up to its maximum 25,600 DPI sensitivity using Logitech's software, depending on your gameplay style, while also setting up the two buttons on the left-hand side for macros or quick commands. It uses the company's Lightspeed wireless connection for low latency, while providing gamers with a reported battery life of around 70 hours.

This Logitech mouse is a well-built model with gamers firmly in mind, packed with specs to rival the best of them, but this limited-time deal won't be around for long. Make sure to grab it, before the price goes up, or the stock runs out, by clicking this link here. UK gamers, meanwhile, can use this link to pick it up for £99 instead.

Upgrading your whole setup? Take a look at the recommendations in our best gaming keyboard guide, which includes models from a range of top brands to suit any budget.

Keen to share your thoughts on this deal, or any of our other hardware stories? You can start a conversation on our Discord server with other readers and staff today.