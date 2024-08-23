Save 47% on this Logitech wireless gaming headset if you’re quick

Right now you can grab one of Logitech’s flagship pro-gaming headsets, the G Pro X Wireless, for just $119.99, making for a $110 saving over its MSRP. This fantastic Logitech gaming headset deal is ideal for those seeking a headset that focuses on clarity and accuracy for clear in-game audio cues.

Although since superseded for a spot on our best wireless gaming headset guide by the Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed, that headset costs $225 right now, making the older model a truly tempting prospect.

In our review of the wired version of this headset – simply called the Logitech G Pro X – we noted how the aesthetic of this headset is one we absolutely love, with its simple, clean lines making for a headset that looks like it’s for professionals as well as having a name that sounds like it is.

Another key benefit of this headset is its microphone which is tuned in collaboration with Blue microphones (then a recent acquisition of Logitech) and lets you tune the mic to suit your voice. This is also a super comfortable headset thanks to its deeply cushioned earcups and headband.

The headline saving here is relative to the headset’s MSRP, which often isn’t the price you’ll find this headset selling for – it’s more often available for between $160 and $200. However, today’s discount is still a decent saving on those prices and, moreover, this headset has is still been listed recently at its full MSRP on Amazon and Best Buy.

To take advantage of this offer, just head on over to Amazon or Best Buy and make your purchase, as there are no discount codes or other extra steps required. What’s more, buyers in the UK can also save big, with a full 50% knocked off this headset’s price via this link.

For more headset recommendations, check out our best gaming headset guide that includes both wired and wireless options ranging from just $50 up to over $300.