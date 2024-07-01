Grab this Logitech Yeti GX for its lowest ever price on Amazon

If you’re looking to improve your audio output without spending a ton of money, we’ve found a great gaming microphone deal that’s available on both Amazon and Best Buy. The Logitech G Yeti GX is a dynamic streaming microphone that is compact and clean in its design, and it also brings big performance where it matters.

Logitech acquired the Blue Microphone company all the way back in 2018, but only officially dropped the brand last year. The Blue legacy lives on in some of the best gaming microphones, though, including the Logitech G Yeti GX, which we found is the easiest mic to use in our tests.

The Logitech G Yeti GX MSRP is $149.99, but it’s now available for $119.95 on Amazon, which according to price checker CamelCamelCamel is a new all-time low price on the site. This is, however, marked as a limited-time deal as part of the Fourth of July sale, meaning it could disappear at any point.

Should this happen, Best Buy also has the Yeti GX listed for $121.99, which still offers a considerable saving over the MSRP. On both storefronts, it’s only the black model that is on sale, with the white option still sitting at the full MSRP.

With its dynamic sound and super-cardioid mic, the Yeti GX has an increased sensitivity to noise from the front, while reducing what it picks up from all other directions. This means keyboard taps, mouse clicks, or controller smashing goes unnoticed while your voice is still picked up crystal clear.

Meanwhile, Logitech’s Lightsync RGB tech allows for the small ring on the microphone to be slotted in with any existing Logitech RGB gear you have, keeping the vibes in check on your desktop.

Also, while the Blue name may be gone, the Blue Voice filter and effects remain as part of the Logitech G Hub and can be used with the Yeti GX when connected. This gives you access to presets, as well as the ability to create your own custom profiles, although none of them can be stored on the microphone.

