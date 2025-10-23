Save a massive 50% in this Logitech wireless gaming mouse deal, with loads of colors down to just $29.99

If you're overdue for a new clicker, make sure you check out this new Logitech gaming mouse deal. The Logitech G305 can be yours for just $29.99 right now, saving you a huge 50% compared to its original $59.99 MSRP, with four of its different colorways now down to this price.

Despite its budget-friendly price tag, the Logitech G305 specs are up there with some of the models on our best gaming mouse guide. That means that, for just $29.99, you can now pick up a fully wireless mouse with a decent battery life and a high-res optical sensor

The Hero 12K sensor can be customized to go as low as 200 DPI , and go right up to a maximum of 12,000 DPI, depending on your use case. The G305 also has a maximum acceleration of 40G, along with a max IPS (inches per second) rating of 400.

Meanwhile, the Logitech G305's wireless 2.4GHz receiver will let you ditch the wires, with a battery life that Logitech claims will last for up to 250 hours, just using a single AA battery. You'll need to use a custom profile to reach those levels, set up using Logitech's G Hub software, with the Endurance mode switched on. Using AA batteries means you don't have to wait around for a recharge if your cell runs out of juice, either, as you can just switch the battery out for another one.

This budget wireless gaming mouse is on sale across all but one of its colorways, with the black, blue, lilac, and white models down to just $29.99. If you want it in the lively mint color, however, you'll need to pay a slightly higher $34.99 price tag. This 50% saving isn't likely to stick around, so make sure to grab it using this link before it goes up in price or the stock runs out.

UK gamers, meanwhile, can pick it up in white for £29.99, a huge half-price saving, using this link here.

