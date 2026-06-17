Logitech G305 X Superlight review - the best version yet of this classic gaming mouse

Verdict The weight reduction, upgradability, and performance of the G305 X Superlight make it by far the best G305 yet. All of those upgrades have increased its cost, but it's still a good choice if you like super-small, symmetrical-shaped mice. Pros Weight reduction is a game-changer

Overall shape is great for fingertip grip

Convenient USB dongle storage

Easy-access screws to upgrade battery

Massive battery life Cons Not that light compared to competition

Scroll wheel detents not very defined

Middling value

The Logitech G305 is a classic of the company's gaming mouse lineup, with the ultra-compact shape tending to focus on offering a balance of performance with travel-focused convenience and entry-level internals. Now the shape is back in the form of the Logitech G305 X Superlight, and this time it's much lighter and with a top-tier sensor, making it far more of a genuine contender for those seeking a small but still mighty gaming mouse.

Further giving this the potential to be among the best gaming mouse options for those wanting a compact, slightly travel-focused mouse are that its internals are now easy to access, it offers Bluetooth, it has long battery life, and it includes a convenient in-mouse place to stow its wireless dongle. Read on below to see where else it does and doesn't shine.

Specs

Logitech G305 X Superlight specs Sensor Logitech Hero 44K Buttons Six Switches Not stated DPI Up to 44,000 Weight 61g Connections Logitech Lightspeed wireless and Bluetooth Polling rate Up to 8kHz wireless and up to 1kHz wired Battery Up to 130hrs at 1kHz polling rate Extras USB-A wireless dongle, USB-A to USB-C cable Price $79.99 / £69.99

Features

While plenty has changed between the cheap and cheerful Logitech G305 Lightspeed and the new G305 X Superlight, the core features are still simple. It offers just five main buttons - left, right, middle, back, forward - and has a DPI switching button just behind the scroll wheel. So, unlike, say, the Turtle Beach Kone series, where you get loads of extra buttons, or the Logitech G502 that has a fancy scroll wheel, this is a 'normal' mouse.

What you do get that is missing on many far more expensive, performance-oriented gaming mice like the Razer Viper V4 Pro, however, is some RGB lighting. There's a little light-up section just behind the DPI button that you can sync up with your games and other Logitech gear, such as the new G316 X keyboard, via the company's G Hub software.

On the underside of the mouse is a stowage area for the USB-A wireless dongle. This is particularly useful if you plan to use this mouse for travel, but is also helpful if you happen to regularly swap systems or use multiple mice - having a place on the mouse to keep the dongle means you should never lose it. A sliding switch controls power, while a button switches between Bluetooth and the 2.4GHz wireless connection.

The underside also sports of this mouse's more outstanding features: exposed screws. These allow access to inside the mouse so that you can replace the rechargeable battery. Most other mice need you to remove and then (more often than not) replace the glide pads to access the screws. Plus, the battery is often glued down or generally tricky to swap out. Here, though, it's held in place by clips, making it easily user-swappable.

That said, actually prying the mouse open once all its screws are removed isn't for the faint-hearted. It really jams up on its front edge, requiring more forceful persuasion than I'd normally expect - a lot of double-checking by shining a flashlight inside and testing lots of different wrenching angles was required. Still, it's a really welcome addition.

At the front of the mouse is a USB-C socket for charging and connecting to your PC. The mouse will function the same whether over wireless or wired, other than the wired connection being limited to just 1kHz, instead of the 8kHz of the wireless connection.

Inside, you get an updated version of Logitech's excellent Hero sensor, which here offers up to 44,000DPI, 40G of acceleration, and a very specific 678IPS tracking speed. Logitech doesn't mention the brand/model of the main left and right switches in this mouse, nor does it note their longevity.

Design and comfort

I'll admit, I was never much of a fan of the G305 shape before. However, this new version might have made me a convert. As someone who likes a fairly small mouse for use with a fingertip grip, its compact shape really works.

It's considerably shorter than the likes of the Viper V4 Pro and a fair bit lower too, all while having a back end that narrows considerably. This all combines to make for loads of space under your palm to maneuver the mouse. Crucially, while it is small, it widens enough at its sides so as not to feel cramped - it's a comfortable fit for gripping with either just your little finger or both your ring and little finger. There's a significant overhang that also means your fingers don't slide up when trying to grip it, but instead tuck underneath it.

What also really makes the difference compared to previous G305 models is the weight of this mouse. At 61g, it's not setting any weight-saving records, but it's a massive drop from the 99g of the G305 Lightspeed. This makes the mouse feel nimble and easy to sling around at high speed.

The only caveat to this excellence is that the glide pads/skates/feet on this mouse aren't the largest or slippiest. They're fine, but if you really like an ultra-smooth-gliding mouse, you might prefer an alternative.

Performance

In terms of sensor performance, this mouse performs superbly. Mouse sensors are generally very good these days, and this one is no exception. It tracked all my fastest and more intricate movements without issue.

As ever, the addition of 8kHz polling is a bit of a non-event, as it's only ever useful when gaming at extreme frame rates, and even then, most gamers are unlikely to notice any difference above 4kHz, or even 2kHz. Plus, running at 8kHz tanks battery life. You'll likely only ever use this mouse at 1kHz. Still, in both wired and wireless modes, it performs as well as any other top gaming mouse these days.

As to the switches, they offer a tightly-tuned feel, so there's no excess wobble or rattle to the buttons, and they provide a crisp, reliable response, with a resistance that's on the lighter side. If you prefer a slightly stiffer, even crispier feel, the Razer Viper V4 Pro might suit you better. In terms of noise, these switches are fairly quiet, as tends to be the case with Logitech mice, and which definitely isn't the case with the Viper V4 Pro.

Battery life lives up to Logitech's 130-hour claim (at 1kHz), with this compact mouse easily lasting a week between charges. Logitech also points out that you'll get 3.5 hours of gaming from just two minutes of charging, which is certainly quite an impressive stat.

Price

Logitech has significantly bumped up the price of the 305 X Superlight compared to previous G305 models. At $79.99, it's well beyond truly budget territory, even if it does undercut the MSRP of the Corsair Sabre V2 Pro and is far cheaper than the Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike or Razer Viper V4 Pro.

As such, if you're happy to opt for one of the less well-known brands that you can find on the likes of Amazon and Alibaba, you can save another $10-$20 for similar specs. However, if you want a trusted brand and the option to sync settings and lighting with your other Logitech gear, it's a decently-priced option.

Verdict

I'm genuinely surprised how much I like this mouse. That's mainly due to its compact shape and newly low weight making it an ideal fit for my preferred fingertip mousing style. But it's also just a dependable mouse with solid performance, too.

It also helps that its design, while fitting the classic Logitech style of being somewhat utilitarian but with a toy-like quality (of which I'm often not that much of a fan), has a simple charm to it. Just the small dot of RGB, the simple G Logitech logo, and the symmetry are just enough to make it considerably more charming than the Logitech G Pro Superlight, for instance.

Add in that you get great battery life, a convenient place to stow your wireless dongle, Bluetooth support, and a competitive, if not outright budget, price, and you have a mouse that's far better value and in many ways just as desirable as ones nearly twice its price, even if it isn't the bargain of the century.