Logitech G316 X review - a budget gaming keyboard that's loud and proud

Verdict The Logitech G316 X is a fun, capable, and speedy gaming keyboard for a decently low price. If you like its styling and feel like you'd enjoy its dot-matrix display and light bar, it backs these up with a simple, no-fuss design and dependable performance. Otherwise, it lands in a slightly awkward middle ground between truly budget keyboards and more premium options. It's quite loud, too. Pros Fast 8kHz polling

Solid build quality and reliable typing feel

Semi-compact 98-key design works well

Dot-matrix display and light bar look good

Hot-swappable switches Cons Drab design

Purple Esc key and volume knob look a bit strange

No analog functions

Quite stiff and loud key action

The Logitech G316 X is one of two new budget-conscious peripherals that Logitech is launching today, with the other being the G305X Superlight gaming mouse. It takes the basic formula of a wired, hot-swappable switch, mechanical gaming keyboard, and adds an 8kHz polling rate for "near-instantaneous" response, as well as a LightSync RGB light bar with 30 customizable light zones, a dot-matrix LED display, and a control dial. It's wrapped up in a surprisingly quirky design with a compact 98-key form factor, and all for under $120.

It might not be setting our best gaming keyboard guide alight with its stellar list of trend-setting features, or by offering a truly rock-bottom price. However, Logitech's latest is an option well worth considering if you like its styling.

Specs

Logitech G316 X specs Dimensions (mm) 384 x 140 x 40 (W x D x H) Weight 880kg Format Semi-compact 98-key (with numpad, without Home/End cluster) Connection Wired/USB-C Polling rate 8,000Hz Switch type Logitech linear or tactile (Cherry MX-style hot swappable) Switch life Not stated Analog key actuation No Backlighting Yes, RGB Extras USB-A to USB-C cable, multi-function dial, gaming key

Features

In most respects, the Logitech G316 X is quite a simple keyboard. It's wired rather than wireless, it doesn't have analog keys (so can't offer features like rapid trigger), and it isn't packed with extra keys or features, such as the integrated stream deck on the Corsair Galleon 100 SD, for instance.

However, along with its 98 keys, it does offer a dedicated gaming button, which will switch off the Windows keys to prevent you accidentally hitting them. It also has a multi-function dial that can be used to control system volume, keyboard lighting brightness, media playback, and the report/polling rate.

Then, of course, there's the lighting. There's a 30-zone RGB strip running between the F keys and the number keys, plus a 7×7 dot matrix display next to the multi-function dial. This will show a loudspeaker symbol for when the dial is controlling volume and switch to other symbols for the dial's other functions. It also shows simple animations while the keyboard is otherwise doing nothing.

Otherwise, that's basically it. The 8kHz polling rate means this keyboard can technically deliver a very fast response to your inputs, but as this isn't an analog keyboard with customisable trigger points, it's of relatively limited use. Most gamers will be best off just turning this report rate down to 1kHz.

Internally, the board is built with a gasket mounting system, which refers to how the circuitboard and switch mounts are held inside the keyboard's case. Essentially, the switches/board floats on mounting points within the case, rather than being mounted directly on top of the case or to its base. This helps provide a slightly cushioned landing and makes it easier to add sound-deadening layers to the board.

Design, build, and comfort

The Logitech G316 X has an intriguing design. Like many Logitech G gaming peripherals, it has a minimalist quality to it, but one that is also a bit toy-like. So, while the board is not festooned with garish stylistic add-ons, it doesn't offer quite the clean minimalism of the Lofree Flow 100.

What's more, Logitech has added two translucent purple highlights to this board, in the shape of the Esc key and multi-function dial. Crucially, the company doesn't include normal black versions of these in the box, for you to use if you're not a fan of the purple, though you could swap the Esc key for any normal Cherry MX-style keycap. There's no escaping the quirky design if you opt for the white version either, as it has a green Esc key and dial.

Stylistic choices aside, the G316 X is a simple design, with a plastic case that isn't very rigid, although it's stiff enough that it didn't irritate me while typing. The case doesn't offer any extras, such as swappable top plates, and doesn't even have height-adjustable rear feet, for those who like to type/game with a steeper angle.

As for the lighting, both the backlight and light strip can be customized in Logitech's G Hub software, and both look excellent. The backlighting is bright and clear - with the key font being easily legible - and the strip adds just a touch of flair.

Performance

Logitech offers the G316 X with either linear or tactile switches. I've tested the tactile version, and it's a bit of a mixed bag in terms of performance. I'm admittedly used to using linear switches these days, so the feel of tactile ones isn't quite so familiar, but these felt distinctly tough to press.

Sure enough, they're rated to an actuation force of 55g, which is a touch higher than Cherry MX Brown tactile switches (45g) and even more than typical linear switches, which need just a 40g force.

While this does make typing and gaming inputs require more effort, I was immediately reminded of why I always tended to prefer tactile switches, though, which is because they feel more accurate. That extra bit of resistance means you really know when you've pressed a key, giving a reassuring sense of feedback that aids touch typing. Still, if you're a fan of an ultra-fast, ultra-light-feeling keyboard, the tactile version of this board won't be for you, though the linear one should be fine.

I do like the 98-key form factor used here. It's notably more compact than a full-size board, but only has the smallest of compromises when it comes to missing keys - you still get F keys, dedicated cursor buttons, and a numpad. That said, I did still find myself missing the Home/End cluster. That's why I'm such a convert to the Dark Mount. Its ability to have the numpad attached when working/writing, but then completely remove the numpad to leave a smaller TKL keyboard for gaming, is a godsend.

The other aspect of this board that's so immediately striking is its noise. I've been daily driving the very quiet Be Quiet! Dark Mount, but even compared to less silence-focused boards, this board is quite noisy. Logitech actually highlights its "thocky" sound as a positive that some users enjoy, and it does have a tone that's not unpleasant - there's no shrillness or rattle - but it's definitely loud enough that some people may find it irritating. It regularly registered over 60dB while typing, with a decibel meter held 20cm above the board. I've tested slightly louder boards, such as the Monsgeek M1W SP and Corsair K70 Max, but plenty are much quieter, at below 50dB.

Price

The Logitech G316 X price is $119.99, making it a reasonably low-cost keyboard, particularly from such an established brand, and given that this board is able to tap into the company's G Hub software. Many cheaper boards aren't as well-made and don't have such software support. However, I'm not sure the addition of the lighting strip, multi-function dial, and 8kHz polling is necessarily going to be enough for many gamers to want to pay for this board over a cheaper, less well-known brand's board.

Verdict

The Logitech G 316 X is a bit of an odd addition to Logitech's gaming keyboard lineup. Its combination of features and styling just feels like it's going to have niche appeal. It's neither an ultra-simple, ultra-budget board nor a more generally feature-rich option with a sleeker design.

That said, it is a board that delivers a core experience that is right on the money for what most people want from a gaming keyboard. It's just about the right size - not too big, not too small - it has just enough extra functionality from its multi-function dial and gaming button, and its performance is rock solid. Plus, you can set it all up in G Hub, allowing you to tie in its lighting scheme and other functions with your other Logitech gear. For its price, that's not a bad combo.

Just be aware that this is not a quiet keyboard, so if you prefer a gentler version of the mechanical keyboard experience, you might want to look elsewhere.