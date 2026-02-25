Logitech's latest budget wireless gaming headset is a lesson in doing just enough

Verdict With a stylish, light, and robust design, easy-to-use controls, and convenient wireless connections and internal mic, the Logitech G325 is a budget gaming headset that's just a pleasure to use. It doesn't set any records for sound quality, but has a fun, bassy, punchy sound, while its mic does the job for voice comms and battery life is adequate. Pros Stylish, light, and comfortable design

Logitech's latest budget gaming headset packs in all the essentials for those wanting a purely wireless experience without any needless extras. The Logitech G325 Lightspeed does away with a boom mic entirely, opting for an internal mic instead, and it also only offers 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth audio connections, with no wired options at all. The result is a stylish, lightweight, easy-to-use headset for a good price.

This combination means the G325 jumps straight onto our best gaming headset guide as the top choice for a budget wireless headset. It has its limitations, which we'll explore below, but as an overall package, Logitech's latest is an easy recommendation.

Specs

Logitech G325 Lightspeed specs Connections 2.4GHz Lightspeed wireless, Bluetooth 5.2 Frequency range 20-20,000Hz Sensitivity / sound pressure level Not stated Mic frequency response 100-7,000Hz Mic sensitivity Not stated Weight 212g / 0.47lbs Battery Life >24hrs in normal use Extras USB-A to USB-C charging cable

Features

Logitech has been very strategic with what features it has included in the G325. Rather than trying to squeeze in as much as possible and compromise on everything, it has singled out offering wireless audio only and only including internal mics, rather than having a boom mic, to make for a tidy and efficient setup.

To that end, you get 2.4GHz Lightspeed wireless, with a color-matched USB-A dongle, along with Bluetooth 5.2, and this combination is enough to make this headset compatible with PC, Xbox, PS5, and Switch/Switch 2. There is a USB-C socket on this headset, but it's not used for audio, just charging. Likewise, there's no analog audio socket.

For charging, a fairly short 68cm (26 3/4-inch) USB-A to USB-C cable is provided in the box, and apart from the wireless dongle, that's everything you get with this headset. Speaking of the box, though, as I've seen with more and more tech from the bigger brands these days, it uses a minimum of plastic, with cardboard used for internal cushioning and a papery fabric bag housing the headset. The little arrows to guide how to open the box are rather neat, too, reducing the likelihood of getting frustrated and just tearing into the box - useful if, like me, you always like to keep the boxes for your tech.

Features on the headset are minimal. Two holes on the front edge and side of the left earcup show where the two microphones work in tandem to provide the "AI-powered noise reduction" that is intended to minimize ambient noises, such as keyboard clicks and other voices. However, Logitech pointed out to me that the mic will pick up other voices from in front of you more readily than a boom mic directed at your mouth.

Logitech also told me that it has now completely unified the controls on its G gaming headsets, so all have the same controls as this one. They consist of a power slider, Bluetooth/input button, volume rocker, and mic mute button, all of which are situated on the rear of the left earcup of this headset.

Design, comfort, and build quality

Don't worry, other colors are available if you're not a fan of the lilac of my review sample of the G325, although black and white are the only other options right now. Regardless, I think this headset looks great, even in lilac.

There's such a pleasing, rounded simplicity to the G325. The headset it replaces, the G435, has a much more angular, squared-off look that certainly has its charm, but very much screams "gamerz headset!" compared to the smooth lines of the G325. The mostly uniform coloring also looks great, to the point where I wonder about the logic of having the contrasting color used on the volume buttons and springy wires that connect each earcup to the headband. They don't ruin the look, but do stand out more than some people might like.

Speaking of the headband, it's a great design, with a simple sliding, friction-based adjustment system that is easy to adjust both on and off your head. It also has plenty of range of adjustment, allowing this headset to be used by a wide range of head sizes - a basic consideration that many headsets fail to account for.

Indeed, the fit of this headset is excellent. The headband has very soft memory foam padding underneath it that, combined with the very low weight of this headset, means it fairly floats on your head. By comparison, the G435's headband has effectively no padding, although its significantly lower weight, at 165g compared to 212g, means it's not meaningfully any less comfortable.

In fact, I fractionally prefer the stronger grip on the side of your head that the G435 provides, as it keeps the headset just a tiny bit more secure. Both headsets are light and well-fitting enough not to slide off my head, despite my best efforts, but the G435 feels like it shifts around just a touch less.

What both these headsets suffer from, though, is that the fabric on the earcups is not as soft as some options, causing just the slightest bit of irritation. The faux leather of the (admittedly extremely expensive) SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite and the flock covering of the Sennheiser HD550 (two headsets I just happened to have to hand), I found to not irritate my ears at all, by comparison.

When it comes to the controls on this headset, though, I have nothing but praise. They're large enough and have distinct enough shapes that finding them by feel alone is immediately intuitive and becomes second nature within minutes.

Also, this headset is really robust. The earcups are a tough plastic and the headband can twist in all sorts of directions without coming to harm, which is not only useful for general misuse/accidental damage, but means it's easy to pull the headset well clear of your ears when putting it on or taking it off.

Sound quality

As a budget gaming headset, it should come as no surprise that the G325 has its limitations when it comes to sound quality. If your highest priority for your $80 budget is as much clarity as possible, particularly for music-listening as well as gaming, the old adage that you're better off buying a set of wired headphones applies here as strongly as it ever has. Instead, the sound from the G325's headphones is simply what I'd describe as 'fun and adequate.'

The most obvious positive here is that you get a decent amount of bass. Explosions in movies and games, or the big bass drops of certain musical genres, hit with plenty of power, without the headset sounding too muddy. The 32mm drivers can't quite deliver the very lowest sub-bass, and what bass is delivered here is a tiny bit too forced for my liking, but not enough that I bothered changing the EQ.

Crucially, mid-range and treble is punchy too, making plenty of music sound lively, and ensuring voices come through clearly. This is particularly beneficial for video and games, though it can again sound a little forced when listening to music.

Compared to the G435, that headset has a similar level of bass punch, but has much less mid-range and upper frequency presence, giving it a sound that's a little more muffled and boomy. This isn't as good for gaming and video, as it doesn't sound as clear, but I actually preferred it for some music, as it's slightly less fatiguing, with smoother mids and treble. Crucially, because G435 isn't supported in G Hub, you can't use this to EQ the headset.

What's most lacking here, then, is the top-end clarity that pulls out the more subtle details in what you're listening to. Whether it's the subtle background instruments in a song mix or the far-off sonic details in a movie or game, here they sound mushy and indistinct.

I also found the slightly forced bass and mid-range a touch fatiguing when listening to music. Directionality and stereo presence in games and movies are good, though. Plus, the fact that you can apply a fully custom parametric EQ in Logitech's G Hub software is really nice to see. You're not going to magically add back in that lack of upper frequency detail, but you can dial down the bass, or generally just tune the sound to your preference.

As for the microphone, it's again entirely adequate. In regular video meetings, it delivered my voice to colleagues clearly, providing a noticeably better sound than the G435. It can't compete with the best boom mics or dedicated gaming microphones, but is fine for voice comms.

Battery life

Battery life is not a particularly strong suit of the G325. With a claimed "over 24 hours" of use, this headset does offer slightly longer life than the G435 (18 hours) and G321 (20 hours), but it's well behind some competitors. For instance, the Razer Barracuda X claims 50 hours while the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 is supposed to offer 60 hours of use per charge.

In practice, though, the G325 does offer enough longevity not to be a major concern. For just evening gaming, a charge once a week will generally be enough, while all-day use for work and play will mean you need to charge it two or three times a week.

Price

Debuting at $79.99 / £69.99, the G325 is Logitech's second-cheapest wireless gaming headset, based on MSRP. As ever with a brand new product, the G325 finds itself up against cheaper options that have been around for longer and are now discounted. So, for instance, it doesn't look like amazing value compared to the G435, which is just $39.99 on Amazon at the time of writing. However, based on MSRP, this is a great value headset.

Alternatives

Logitech G435

Effectively the predecessor to this headset, the G435 offers the same core set of features but with a different design and a different sound. Its look is more angular, and in several ways its build feels distinctly cheaper. However, it's incredibly light, and mostly as comfortable as the G325 - and its sound is decent, too. However, it isn't supported on G Hub, so you can't tweak its EQ and other settings, and its mic isn't as good.

Verdict

The Logitech G325 Lightspeed is a great budget gaming headset. It looks slick, is comfortable, light, and robust, and it offers a core set of features that is ideal for a broad range of gaming and PC use. The lack of a boom mic, in particular, really elevates its overall style and usability, without compromising too much on mic performance.

However, it very much has its limitations. Its earcup fabric is the slightest bit scratchy, its mic inevitably can't compete with decent boom headset mics, and its headphone sound quality is very much in line with the budget pricing of this headset. However, it's entirely on par with other budget gaming headsets, and the ability to create your own custom parametric EQ in G Hub is a great addition.

At its full launch price, the G325 Lightspeed doesn't absolutely leap out as the best bargain ever. However, it's solidly competitive, and I'd fully expect it to start getting discounted soon enough.

Ultimately, there's just something about this headset that, despite its limitations, is a joy to use. It wouldn't be my first pick for serious music listening or if I wanted to start a career in streaming, but its stylish, robust, affordable, easy to use take on the gaming headset means it's one I'd readily recommend.