The Logitech G432 wired gaming headset can be yours with 50% off at Amazon

Your setup is as only as strong as its weakest link, so there’s little point running an all-powerful gaming PC with one of the best graphics cards on the market if your audio experience is lacklustre. Even the best gaming monitors equipped with 4K resolution and 10-bit HDR panels can cut corners on their speakers, resulting in audio that simply doesn’t match the quality of your on-screen visuals. Investing in one of the best gaming headsets can help avoid this, and you don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to get a quality pair of cans, with the Logitech G432 currently available for half price on Amazon.

You can pick up the Logitech G432 from Amazon US with a 50% discount, bringing it down from its $79.99 list price to just $39.97, netting you a saving of $40.02. That $40 discount is enough to grab one of the best gaming keyboards, if you’re after a budget mechanical solution.

Amazon UK shoppers can grab the Logitech G432 for an even higher discount of 57%, lowering the cost from £69.99 to just £29.99, a tidy saving of £40.

Featuring 50mm drivers, the G432’s frequency response of 20Hz-20kHz should provide plenty of dynamic range for all manner of gaming scenarios, from the quiet high-pitched footsteps of an enemy player to the deep bass of explosions. This should translate to a good music listening experience to as well as other gaming devices, as the headset supports both USB and 3.5mm connections.

Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

The 6mm microphone automatically mutes itself when you move it up towards the headset, and its 280g weight means that you should have both a comfortable and private experience at your leisure. It also supports 7.1 virtual surround sound and DTS:Headphone X for a more immersive experience.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’ll be able to get one to your door pronto or use the first 30 days for free, as this gives you next-day delivery. Don’t wait around too long as this deal will only last as long as stock does, so act fast if you’re keen.