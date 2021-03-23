One of Logitech’s best gaming mice is up to 54% cheaper

For a quality gaming mouse without compromise you might end up looking at price tags stretching into triple figures. However, Logitech’s G502 Hero is heavily discounted for both US and UK readers right now, and it’s not a deal to be missed. It’s got all the hallmarks of a great gaming mouse – adjustable weight, a high quality optical sensor, a braided cable, and RGB lighting.

Over on Amazon US, the G502 Hero is discounted 50% ($40), with a new price of $39.99 compared to its $79.99. Amazon UK customers can take a similarly impressive 54% (£43) off, bringing the price tag down to £36.99 from £79.99.

The G502’s design has been around for a number of years. Some companies might say ‘why fix what’s not broken?’ but not Logitech, as its upgraded the mouse with its Hero 25K sensor, the same one found inside its best gaming mouse, which achieves one of the highest performing DPI in the industry. Just imagine how many 360s you can do before hitting that headshot.

This mouse is packed with all the features you’ve come to expect on a high-end gaming mouse, making it even more of a steal at its current discount. The weight of the mouse can be adjusted with the addition of five weights for a total of 18g, so you can fine-tune the mouse to your preference. You can control the RGB backlighting with Logitech’s Lightsync software, allowing you to sync the colours with the best gaming keyboard from Logitech too.

Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

At its current price, the G502 Hero is only slightly more expensive than our favourite budget mice – but you’re getting a whole lot more for your money. Be sure to check out the deal before it’s gone.