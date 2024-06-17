Save $75 in this Logitech gaming mouse and keyboard bundle deal

If you want to secure a set of new gaming peripherals without breaking the bank, we’ve found a fantastic gaming mouse and keyboard deal that sets you up with two pieces of Logitech gear for just $84.44. That’s a 47% saving over the MSRP of each product when purchased individually.

Thanks to its pedigree, Logitech is a name often found on our best gaming mouse guide, and both the G502 Hero and G413 SE usually have an individual MSRP of $79.99. Of course, thanks to their age, both products can be found on sale frequently, but this combo deal still represents great value and convenience.

You’re saving $75.54 in total, and this bundle has only dropped to a lower price twice in the last 18 months. What’s more, on both these occasions you saved less than $5 compared to this current deal.

The G502 Hero is a wired gaming mouse, and part of a family of Logitech mice that have been among the best-selling lines over the last decade. It has an adjustable weight, 11 programmable buttons, and on-board memory to store profiles should you need to use your gear on a device other than your home PC. It does have a divisive design, however.

Meanwhile, the G413 SE gives you a full-size mechanical gaming keyboard with tactile switches and durable PBT keycaps, as well as a classy aluminum top case.

You can get a better (and newer) keyboard and mouse if you spend more money, of course, but this combo deal offers you a great chance to get a decent keyboard and mouse for the price you’d usually pay for just one of those peripherals.

If you’re looking to complete your set of gaming peripherals, make sure you also check out our guide to the best gaming headsets, where we cover a range of options, including budget models.