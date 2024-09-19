Logitech just pulled quite the unsavory bait and switch on its loyal customers, by announcing a celebratory 10th anniversary version of the Logitech G502 made from aluminum. As the world’s best-selling gaming mouse, it has won many fans around the world, but Logitech has made the bizarre decision to not sell the new aluminum product, or even do a public giveaway.

I was lucky enough to get my hands on the new mouse at the LogiPlay event, where Logitech announced the new mouse, along with the new Logitech G Pro Superlight 2 Dex, G915 keyboard, and more. And, if it’s any consolation to would-be buyers/giveaway entrants out there, Logitech‘s latest mouse probably wouldn’t be worth a spot on our best gaming mouse guide.

The Logitech G502 X 10 year edition, as it’s officially stamped, is a standard version of the G502 X Plus, but Logitech has taken advantage of the multi-paneled design of the mouse to swap out three of the top plastic pieces and replace them with machined aluminum. The left and right button plates and the plate that sits behind them, have all been switched.

In theory, this should have created a unique, really slick-looking version of the G502 X, but, to my eyes at least, the addition of laser-etched writing on the right side cheapens the design. The Logitech G logo looks smart enough, but the limited edition ‘x/502’ marking, followed by the ‘G502 X 10 Year Edition’ label and the bizarre decision to put the chemical symbol and atomic weight of aluminum on there just clutters the whole affair.

In the hand, the aluminum had been warmed by the many other hands trying out the device at the Logiplay launch event, so it didn’t feel overly cool to the touch. The texture of the sand-blasted and anodized finish was very pleasant, though, and while it definitely isn’t as grippy as the soft-touch or matte plastic finishes you get on normal gaming mice, it wasn’t obviously too slippery. I’d also assume the aluminum would hold up to wear better than plastic finishes, though older versions of the G502 with aluminum scroll wheels notoriously corroded after a while, so it’s not a guarantee.

Without scales to hand, and without Logitech declaring the weight of the aluminum G502 X, I can’t tell you its weight for sure, but it felt as though this version was a bit heavier than the existing version. The G502 line has never been known for being a lightweight option, but it has at least trended in that direction more recently, so the aluminum version is seemingly a slight step back in that regard.

Performance wise, the mouse is just a standard G502 X, so there should be no concerns in terms of the sensor, although the button plates being made from aluminum meant the feel of the left and right switches was a little odd. You can sense the weight and rigidity of the material. I didn’t have long enough with it to really get a sense of whether I liked that aspect of it or not, but I suspect any extra weight (and thus inertia) on a mouse button isn’t ideal for gaming.

Otherwise, the single biggest brain-twister of this release is how Logitech is handling it. If you’re a dedicated G502 user and would love to spend over the odds to buy one of these (secondhand units being sold on ebay notwithstanding), or hand over all your personal information to enter a competition for one, it’s tough luck. Logitech is handing them out via as-yet unspecified means, simply saying that “It can only be awarded, earned, or gifted from Logitech G or our partners to community members across the globe.”

Considering the device is limited to just 502 units, that supply could disappear in a flash. Hopefully Logitech will hold some sort of worldwide competition to allow regular users to enter for a chance to win.

Instead, for now you’ll have to make do with plain old white or black plastic versions of the G502 X, though there is always the Millennium Falcon G502 X as well.

For more on Logitech’s latest pro-grade gaming gear, check out its just-announced Astro A50 headset, which brings the amazing multi-device switching capabeility of the Astro A50X to a new lower price point.