Logitech’s new wireless gaming keyboard is 1cm shorter than an SD card

Logitech has just released an incredibly thin gaming keyboard, which measures just 22mm tall and comes with premium PBT t-shaped keycaps. The Logitech G515 is the latest wireless gaming keyboard from the company, and it represents a contemporary take on how a gaming peripheral should look when it’s sat on your desktop.

Whether or not Logitech has another of the best gaming keyboards on its hands here remains to be seen, but we will be going hands-on with the G515 soon to put it to the test. However, we were invited to a pre-release briefing to hear all about the new keyboard, to see what makes it stand out from the crowd.

I’ve already mentioned the G515’s ultra-low profile design, coming in at 22mm, which is a whole centimeter shorter than a standard SD card! It’s certainly a marvel given the weight and blockiness of some high-end optical gaming keyboards. That said, you might imagine such a modern design may come with performance drawbacks, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Logitech packs either its 43g Linear or 45g Tactile switches into the G515, with both having an actuation distance of 1.3mm but a surprisingly low full travel distance of 3.2mm, which is considerably shorter than the typical 4mm.

The G515 is targeting casual gaming, so there’s no adjustable actuation or rapid trigger here, but you do have access to Logitech’s G Hub software, which offers substantial customization options for the keyboard, including remappable keys, Logitech’s Lightsync RGB tech and, most impressively, up to 15 layers of function per key.

During the presentation of the G515, it was stated that there is substantial light bleeding due to the shorter keycaps, but this effect doesn’t risk ruining your desktop vibes, as the brightness can be adjusted to match your preferences.

On its wireless modes, the G515 can connect via Lightspeed at 2.4GHz, as well as via Bluetooth, and you can expect up to 36 hours of playtime on a full charge. Alternatively, you can use the G515 wired using the included cable.

The Logitech G515 is available to buy today (June 25) with a price of $139 (£139) for the wireless model. A wired Logitech G515 will also be available at a later date with a price of $99 (£99).

For a look at what Logitech is up against, check out the best wireless mechanical keyboards currently available and read our hand-picked guide.