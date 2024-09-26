Save up to $100 on the superb Logitech G915 low-profile gaming keyboard

If you’re quick, you can grab yourself a Logitech G915 for as little as $129.99 right now, thanks to a huge discount currently being applied to the full range of the company’s low-profile gaming keyboards. Whether you want a full-size or TKL version, in black or white, or if you’re a stickler for a certain switch type, this discount covers you, with nearly all models included. However, the savings do vary slightly, depending on the model.

The Logitech G915 has been a long-running favorite of ours, even if its low-profile switches mean it doesn’t earn a spot on our best wireless mechanical gaming keyboard guide. Its compact, low-profile design – particularly in its TKL guise – makes it travel-friendly yet powerful. Its Lightspeed wireless tech is also as quick as a wired connection, and you get plenty of extra gaming and multimedia keys too.

Logitech has just announced a successor to the original G915 Lightspeed, in the shape of the Logitech G915 X, which upgrades the keyboard’s switches, keycaps, and build quality. However, the older version remains a great option, especially at this new low price.

The range is available in black/black or silver/white color combinations, with both versions using an aluminum top plate to give the board a premium feel. The full-size version has a standard 104-key layout with the addition of four programmable G gaming keys. There are also four multimedia keys, a volume roller, and a quartet of keys for controlling the wireless connection, enabling Bluetooth, turning off the Windows key, and adjusting the backlight brightness.

Meanwhile, the TKL version chops off the numberpad section of the full-size board, along with the four G keys, netting you a more compact and portable option. This version of the board weighs just 810g or 1.78lbs.

You can also choose your preferred switch type, with Logitech’s own-brand low-profile mechanical switches available in linear, tactile and clicky options.

The largest saving and lowest overall price is available on the Logitech G 915 TKL Lightspeed in black with tactile switches. This model has a 43% discount, which saves you $100 and puts its total price at $129.99. Meanwhile, the lowest percentage saving is on the full-size version in black, with either of the tactile or linear switches. This saves you a mere $90 or 36% for a total cost of $159.99, which is of course still a great saving.

A few options aren’t available – there are no white, full-size options, for instance – but most combinations are up for grabs. If you’re in the US, follow this link to have a have a browse of the deals. Buyers in the UK can also save by following this link.

For more keyboard recommendations, check out our best gaming keyboard guide, which includes wired and wireless models for a wider choice.