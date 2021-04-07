Get up to 35% off Forza Horizon 4 and Logitech’s G923 steering wheel

If you play a lot of racing games, then investing in the best PC steering wheel is a great way to make that immersive step up from a gamepad or the best gaming keyboard. Our favourite model, the Logitech G923, combines value, build quality, and great compatibility in a neat package – and with its current discount, it’s a no-brainer.

American readers can take an 18% ($70) discount on Amazon, with a reduced price of $329.99 compared to the original $399.99 MSRP. UK readers will find a 27% (£94.99) reduction, bringing the price of this force feedback wheel down to £255 from £349.

The G923 is an iteration of Logitech’s already-fantastic G29. You’ll find a hand-stitched leather and aluminium wheel, a FFB system with a high 1KHz polling rate for increased realism, a built in rev counter, and stainless-steel pedals and gear shifters to make it feel like you’re right there in the action. There’s a clutch pedal included, too, so you can add your own gear shifter to the setup further down the line.

You might want to pick up some racing games to go along with your new purchase. Thankfully, Forza Horizon 4, which we gave a glowing review of back in 2018, is discounted 35% on both the US and UK Microsoft stores. The game’s also available as part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription service on PC.

Logitech G923 $399.99 $329.99 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

These two deals won’t be around forever, so be sure to check them out before it’s too late.