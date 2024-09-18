Logitech just revealed four brand new gaming mice with Genshin Impact designs, and I like the look of all of them. I’m not a Genshin Impact fan by any means, but the vibrant yet tasteful designs of these mice make them an easy purchase for any fans of the premier gacha game.

Genshin Impact and Logitech are teaming up to make a collection that will eventually extend to headsets and keyboards, but for now, the new Logitech 309 Lightspeed and 305 Lightspeed gaming mice are serving as the starting point.

The first Genshin Impact design is for the G309 Lightspeed which will feature Kamisato Ayaka. A special design of the character is printed across the left and right click buttons, while the side buttons are now pink, and an Ayaka signature is featured on the palm rest.

This mouse will be available in November, 2024, but is scheduled to be live for pre-orders on Amazon soon. The mouse is only confirmed as releasing in the US, Canada, Mainland China, and Japan, and its price is $79.99, meaning it’s no more expensive than the base G309 Lightspeed.

I’m currently using the Logitech G309 Lightspeed, and while it isn’t the most conventional gaming mouse in 2024, given its comparatively heavy 86g weight and AA battery power source, it’s arguably one of the best gaming mouse options for gamers with bigger hands, or for those who crave a massive battery life thanks to the 600-hour Bluetooth lifespan and 300-hour 2.4Ghz staying power. If paired with a Powerplay charging pad, you can even remove the AA battery, drop the overall mouse weight to 68g, and never have to worry about it running out of battery again.

Three more mice will be released next year, using the Logitech G305 Lightspeed design and featuring the characters Sayu, Thoma, and Shikanoin Heizou. These are single-color designs, as opposed to the full-color feature on the G309 Lightspeed. Prices have not been confirmed for these mice as of yet.

Elsewhere in the LogiPLAYS event, we saw the reveal of the new Logitech Astro A50 gaming headset, and a big change arrived with the new Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex gaming mouse.