Logitech just made a massive change to its hugely popular gaming mouse

A new Logitech esports mouse has just been revealed, and it represents a big change to one of the most popular esports gaming mice for first-person shooters. The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex improves upon its predecessor while also adopting a new, asymmetrical right-handed shape.

Already one of the best gaming mouse options for those who desire a lightweight clicker, our Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 review praised its performance, but couldn’t justify its high price for everyone. Regardless, it soon became one of the most popular mice among esports professionals according to Prosettings data, second only to the original Superlight model.

Now, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex reshapes this popular mouse and takes away its symmetrical design to accommodate a firmer, more natural grip for right-handed players. Beyond the shape, the Superlight 2 Dex also brings the polling rate up to 8kHz, matching most of the competitive mice on the market, while offering new tracking speeds of 888 IPS and an 88G acceleration force. It also comes in the classic Logitech color range of black, white, and magenta.

Speaking about the new mouse, Counter-Strike 2 and G2 Esports professional NiKo says that “the Pro X Superlight 2 Dex feels like an extension of my hand, and that kind of comfort is crucial in high-stakes matches”.

This endorsement from NiKo is huge, as despite G2 Esports being sponsored by Logitech, the exceptional rifler has been using the Razer Viper V3 Pro as of late as part of his gear setup, according to Prosettings, but this looks set to change with the release of the Superlight 2 Dex.

Elsewhere in its LogiPLAYS event reveals, Logitech also showed off the G Pro 2 Lightspeed gaming mouse, the long-awaited sequel to the Pro Wireless, while on the keyboard front, the Pro X TKL Rapid is set to be the company’s first magnetic analog keyboard with rapid trigger, and a key priority system similar to the now-banned Snap Tap.

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex is available to order now for $159.99 (£149). The G Pro Lightspeed 2 is also available now and costs $129.99 (£119.99). As for the Pro X TKL Rapid, this will be available in December for $169.99 (£159.99).

As well as its new gaming mice and keyboards, the LogiPLAYS event also saw the debut of the new Astro A50, a more affordable, but still high-end premium alternative to its flagship headset, the A50 X.