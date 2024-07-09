Logitech reveals new G309 gaming mouse built “for all players”

Logitech has just revealed a new gaming mouse that it says it believes is built “for all players.” The new Logitech G309 Lightspeed not only has a light design, but also comes with a 25K Hero sensor, and Logitech claims it has a 300-hour battery life as well.

Logitech is no stranger to this market, having released contenders for the best gaming mouse as recently as last year. In our G Pro X Superlight 2 review, we called it a “clear evolution” over its predecessor and praised its ultralight 60g weight. Logitech states the G309 is “for all players”, and this moniker is earned thanks to a set of features that take leading gaming mouse specs but brings them into a shell that willingly compromises on weight to keep the price affordable.

This new Logitech gaming mouse weighs in at a relatively heavy 86g, but that’s because it uses an AA battery for power. While this is a disadvantage when it comes to the overall weight, it does lead to a far longer battery life, with 300 hours touted as its maximum life expectancy in perpetual use.

There is an option to drop the AA battery too, however. The G309 Lightspeed is Powerplay compatible, meaning you can run it using Logitech’s Powerplay mousemat, which will perpetually power the mouse for use, and save 18g of weight thanks to no battery being needed.

The G309 also adopts Logitech’s Hero 25K sensor, meaning it has a max DPI of 25,600, while also boasting a max acceleration of >40g and a max speed of >400 IPS (inches per second). These are standard numbers among premium gaming mice, but it’s great to see these specs in a mouse that sits well below the premium price category.

There’s a lot to like about the G309 for its $79.99 (£79.99) price, but pushing an 86g mouse as light is an issue. I understand that within its product lineup, the G309 may sit between the Superlight and G502 on the scales, but 86g for a modern gaming mouse isn’t light anymore. Just look at other recent mid-range examples like the Glorious Model DK Pro 2 or Endgame Gear OP1.

Despite its heavier weight, at least when Powerplay isn’t being used, the G309 Lightspeed is shaping up to be a great gaming mouse that is capable of meeting many gamers’ needs without breaking the bank.

