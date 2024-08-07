Early purchasers of the upcoming Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP remaster will get free bonuses, as the president of developer Dragami Games apologizes over a Steam region mistake. Dragami accidentally told the press that the game’s Steam release date would differ between regions, and is offering anyone who purchases it close to launch some freebies after the fact.

With the Lollipop Chainsaw release date closer than ever, we’ll be swinging chainsaws at zombies sooner rather than later. The cult classic is still beloved for its eccentricity, banger soundtrack, and X-rated humor, and now if you buy it around launch you can grab some extra goodies.

The action-focused zombie game was originally meant to launch in 2023, but Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP was delayed “for the best gaming experience.” Now, the president of developer Dragami Games Yoshimi Yasuda has apologized to players over a Steam launch snafu, and offered free rewards to early buyers as compensation.

“The Steam version of Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP has already been approved by the platform, and the store is scheduled to open later this week or early next week,” Yasuda writes. “Additionally, we would like to sincerely apologize to our users and gaming media for the misleading statement in our press release that the Steam release date would differ depending on the region.

“To be precise, the Steam version is scheduled to be released in all languages ​​on Thursday September 12. In addition, since we are unable to accept preorders for the Steam version of RePOP, we plan to offer special bonuses for early purchasers after the release. In the future, we will be more careful about the content we post when we send out information. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

The original Lollipop Chainsaw from 2012 was directed by Killer7 and No More Heroes creator Goichi ‘Suda51’ Suda and written DC Studios head James Gunn, although neither is involved in the remaster. In 2022 Gunn confirmed that “Neither I nor Suda51 are currently involved in this,” with Yasuda purchasing the rights from publisher Kadokawa to remake the game.

Yasuda was a producer of the original Lollipop Chainsaw, which was developed by Grasshopper Manufacture. After some initial confusion around RePOP, developer Dragami confirmed that it was a remaster and not a remake, with the release date recently brought forward by two weeks.

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP is launching with two modes: Original mode has you playing as intended, while RePOP mode has less violence and uses pop-art damage effects.

