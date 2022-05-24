Lord of the Rings Gollum release date slinks into September

We come to it at last – Daedalic and Nacon have revealed the Lord of the Rings: Gollum release date, and the stealth game is not only still on track for the year, but it’ll be out in three months’ time. After a few delays – it was originally due out in 2021 – the journey of stinker and slinker is about to kick off.

It’s certainly been a long and winding path getting here. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was announced way back in March 2019, and other than a few delays and a brief look at gameplay we haven’t heard much about it.

If you weren’t aware, Lord of the Rings: Gollum is an action-adventure game with a focus on stealth, where you play as Sméagol himself. It’s a part prequel to the events of the Lord of the Rings, mostly set around Mordor, and it’s unconnected to the movies or the upcoming Amazon series – so, no Andy Serkis. Daedalic previously confirmed Gollum would slink in around autumn 2022, but now we have a more specific date.

What is the Lord of the Rings: Gollum release date?

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will release on September 1, 2022, on PC and consoles. On PC it will be available on Steam.

Elsewhere in Middle-Earth, the Lord of the Rings Online MMO is doing very well since a load of its expansions went free-to-play, and the team behind the Shadow of Mordor games are working on a Wonder Woman game. We’re still pining for Battle for Middle-Earth 3, of course.